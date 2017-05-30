New Egypt Makes Schedule Change for Garden State Gunfight

New Egypt, NJ – New Egypt Speedway management has decided to move the date of the Garden State Gunfight which was originally scheduled for Tuesday June 20th to Tuesday night June 27th, thus avoiding scheduling conflicts with other races that evening. The race will be 60 laps in distance and pay $6,000 to win and $400 to start.

“We felt that it would be best for all competitors to not have to choose between where they wanted to race that night, we want to pack the place for our fans and we want to get as many cars in the pits that night as we can,” said New Egypt Speedway’s Joey Liquori.

Pit gates will open at 2PM that day, Grandstand turnstiles will open at 4PM with Hot Laps scheduled for 6PM and racing set to start at 7PM that day. Adult admission will be $25, Seniors 65 & up will be $23, Teens (12-15) & Military & Spouses with ID $15 and as always Children 11 & Under are FREE. Pit admission will be $35 with any track or series license and $40 without a track or series license. Entry information will be posted on the New Egypt Speedway website in the coming days.

New Egypt Speedway will be back in action this coming Saturday night June 3rd with the 358 Modifieds in the May Modified Madness Round of 6, also in competition will be the Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks and Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie Sportsman in two features. Please note that New Egypt Speedway will be moving to its summer hours this week. Pit Gates & Grandstands will open at 4PM, Hot Laps are scheduled for 6PM and Racing beginning at 7PM.

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike. A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country. New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house. The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways. Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

For more information, visit online: www.newegyptspeedway.net, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newegyptspeedwayofficial, or follow us on Twitter @nesspeedway.

– New Egypt Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: New Egypt Speedway.

