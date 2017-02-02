LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Dirt Mods New Egypt Speedway 2015

New Egypt Speedway Alters Fuel Rules for 2017 Season

February 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

New Egypt, NJ — The new New Egypt Speedway management has altered its rule regarding race fuel for the 2017 season.

 

Effective April 15th, in an effort to crack down on illegal fuels and fuel additives being used, all fuel used in competition must be purchased at New Egypt Speedway. The new rule reads as follows:

 

FUEL: Effective at the start of the 2017 racing season, it is absolutely mandatory that all fuel must be purchased from New Egypt Speedway. It is forbidden to bring any other racing fuel or containers of race fuel onto Speedway property. With the exception of Open Shows and Special Events. No performance enhancing additives of any kind are permitted. Top Lube is not allowed for Alcohol engines.

 

Race teams have been given a two-week grace period to use up any existing fuel that they may have.

 

“We had a lot of questions last year regarding fuel as to what is legal and what was not, this way everyone is on a level playing field when it comes to checking fuel, what gets pumped at the track is what we use to test the fuel against”, said Joey Liquori who is a member of New Egypt’s new management team.

 

Race teams are reminded that this is for regular Saturday night event’s only, Open Shows and Special Events are excluded from this.

 

Any questions can be directed at Joey Liquori at 908-256-0234 or at nesoffice@comcast.net

 

New Egypt Speedway will officially kick off its 20th Anniversary season as a dirt track on March 18th with the running of the March Meltdown, a 50-Lap, $5,000 to win/$400 to start Big Block vs. Small Block Modified event. The Crate vs. Open Sportsman are also on the card in a 25 Lap Feature that will pay $1,000 to win and $100 to start.

 

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 in New Egypt, NJ just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike. A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country. New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house. The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways. Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

 

For more information on New Egypt Speedway, visit online: www.newegyptspeedway.net, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newegyptspeedwayofficial, or follow us on Twitter @nesspeedway.

 

-New Egypt Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: New Egypt Speedway

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 4: Dillon Motor Speedway (SC) - PASS Winter Meltdown - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

  • February 11: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Orange Blossom 100 - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner