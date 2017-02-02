New Egypt Speedway Alters Fuel Rules for 2017 Season

New Egypt, NJ — The new New Egypt Speedway management has altered its rule regarding race fuel for the 2017 season.

Effective April 15th, in an effort to crack down on illegal fuels and fuel additives being used, all fuel used in competition must be purchased at New Egypt Speedway. The new rule reads as follows:

FUEL: Effective at the start of the 2017 racing season, it is absolutely mandatory that all fuel must be purchased from New Egypt Speedway. It is forbidden to bring any other racing fuel or containers of race fuel onto Speedway property. With the exception of Open Shows and Special Events. No performance enhancing additives of any kind are permitted. Top Lube is not allowed for Alcohol engines.

Race teams have been given a two-week grace period to use up any existing fuel that they may have.

“We had a lot of questions last year regarding fuel as to what is legal and what was not, this way everyone is on a level playing field when it comes to checking fuel, what gets pumped at the track is what we use to test the fuel against”, said Joey Liquori who is a member of New Egypt’s new management team.

Race teams are reminded that this is for regular Saturday night event’s only, Open Shows and Special Events are excluded from this.

Any questions can be directed at Joey Liquori at 908-256-0234 or at nesoffice@comcast.net

New Egypt Speedway will officially kick off its 20th Anniversary season as a dirt track on March 18th with the running of the March Meltdown, a 50-Lap, $5,000 to win/$400 to start Big Block vs. Small Block Modified event. The Crate vs. Open Sportsman are also on the card in a 25 Lap Feature that will pay $1,000 to win and $100 to start.

-New Egypt Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: New Egypt Speedway

