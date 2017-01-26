LOG IN
Dirt Mods New Egypt Speedway 2015

New Egypt 358 Modified Champion to Earn $10,000 in 2017

January 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

New Egypt, NJ — Just has it has for it’s previous 19 seasons as a dirt track, New Egypt Speedway will pay $10,000 to its 358 Modified champion again in 2017.

 

Ryan Godown is set to defend his title, but this time it will be in a different car that he’s used to aboard the Petruska family owned Atlas Paving No.66 in search of his fifth title in six seasons at the Ocean County, D-Shaped facility. Godown’s 2016 title didn’t come easy though as he bested runner-up Billy Pauch Jr. by just a single marker in the season long point standings. Pauch Jr. will also be back to seek his first New Egypt Speedway Track Championship driving the Holsten Racing No. 96. Other 358 Modified point title contenders include David VanHorn, Danny Bouc, Willie Osmun, John McClelland, Tad Cox and more.

 

The aforementioned drivers will also have to deal with an impressive crop of 358 Modified newcomer’s that include 2016 New Egypt Speedway Crate Modified champion Brandon Grosso , as well as Sportsman standouts Steve Davis and Marty Saxton. Also, you may never know who will show up on Opening Night in search of the 2017 crown.

 

New Egypt Speedway will also continue to pay $2,500 to win weekly in the 358 Modifieds as well as $300 just to start the 30 Lap feature.

 

New Egypt Speedway’s 20th Anniversary season as a dirt track will kick-off on March 18th with the March Meltdown, which will feature a 50-Lap Big Block vs. Small Block Modified event paying $5,000 to the winner and $400 to take the green. The Crate vs. Open Sportsman will also be on the card in a 25-Lap event paying $1,000 to the winner.

 

2017 New Egypt Speedway points will begin on Saturday night April 1st with the 358 Modifieds, Sportsman, Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars and the Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie Sportsman.

 

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 in New Egypt, NJ just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike. A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country. New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house. The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways. Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

 

For more information on New Egypt Speedway, visit online: www.newegyptspeedway.net, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newegyptspeedwayofficial, or follow us on Twitter @nesspeedway.

 

-New Egypt Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: New Egypt Facebook

