Tickets and pit passes now available for the Short Track U.S. Nationals, beginning at $45 for a Saturday/Sunday combo GA ticket

Pit passes available starting at $30 for a Friday pass

Open test sessions scheduled for April 29 and May 13 at $100 per entry

Daily schedule for Short Track U.S. Nationals released

Entry Form Details Updated

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol Motor Speedway officials announce additional details on May’s Short Track U.S. Nationals, primed to be the largest late model event in history.

Tickets and pit passes are now on sale for the event, scheduled for May 19-21, with different levels of purchasing options. In addition, the Speedway will hold two open test sessions to offer teams the chance to tune their cars prior to the late model weekend at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile.

“Everyone at Bristol Motor Speedway is looking forward to this new event for 2017,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We’re pleased to release important information for both fans and competitors and will continue to do so as the event draws near. The Short Track U.S. Nationals is going to be an outstanding event and we look forward to welcoming racers and their families to the Tri-Cities region and encourage race fans to tune in following the conclusion of the NASCAR All-Star event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

Grandstand tickets are available individually on Saturday and Sunday or as part of a two-day combo ticket. The two-day combo ticket starts at just $45 for adults and $10 for kids 12-and-under while a Saturday GA ticket is $20 and a Sunday GA ticket is $30. Both single day tickets are $5 for kids 12-and-under. Grandstand access will not be available on Friday.

Those interested in a VIP experience can purchase the VIP combo which includes a grandstand seat and a pit pass for $85. Individual pit passes (available for ages 14 and up) are available for $30 on Friday, $35 on Saturday, $40 on Sunday, $70 for a Saturday/Sunday combo and $85 for a three-day combo. Please visit http://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/tickets/us-short-track-nationals/ for more information on tickets and pit passes. A full pricing grid is available at the end of the release.

Camping for both drivers and spectators will be available. Full hook up camping is available for $250 while non-hook up will cost $100. Please contact Daniel Warren at [email protected] for more information on camping availability.

The Speedway also will host two open test sessions for competitors prior to race day. Held on Saturday, April 29 and Saturday, May 13, the sessions will cost $100 per entry (car and driver) and $25 per crew. To register, please visit https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/short-track-us-nationals-open-test-days-bristol-april-26567.

The official daily schedule for the Short Track U.S. Nationals is as follows: (Schedule is subject to change)

Thursday, May 18

Competitor parking begins (Late Afternoon)

Friday, May 19

Gates open: 8 a.m.

Practice begins: Noon

(Rotating practice for all divisions)

Practice ends: 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Gates Open: 8 a.m.

Practice begins: 10 a.m.

(Rotating practice for all divisions)

Practice ends: 2:15 p.m.

Qualifying starts: 2:30 p.m. (5 cars groups for Supers, Pros & LMS; large group qualifying for Modifieds and Street Stock)

Racing starts: 5 p.m.

Super Late Qualifier #1 50 laps

Super Late Qualifier #2 50 laps

Compact C Feature 15 laps

Street Stock B Feature 25 laps

Modified B Feature 25 laps

Compact B Feature 20 laps

Street Stock A Feature 50 laps

Modified A Feature 50 laps

Compact A Feature 50 laps

Sunday, May 21

Gates open: 9 a.m.

Warm-up starts: 11 a.m.

Supers 30 minutes

Pros 15 minutes

LMS 15 minutes

Re-Qualify 32: 1 p.m.

Transferred Supers

Racing starts: 2 p.m.

Last Chance Races

Feature Races:

Super Late Models 100 laps

Pro Late Models 100 laps

Late Model Stock 100 laps

Four of the six divisions will be releasing their entry forms this Friday at 2 p.m. The entry form for the Super Late Models can be found at www.cra-racing.com, www.southernsuperseries.com or www.carsracingtour.com. The entry form for the Late Model Stocks can be found at www.carsracingtour.com, while the entry form the for Pro Late Model/JEGS Tour race and the Street Stock portion of the show can be found at www.cra-racing.com.

The final entry forms have not been released yet for the Modified and Compact portion of the event, but they are expected soon and will be found at www.topspeedmods.com and www.vctsracing.com respectively.

Any competitor who is interested in running the event or has questions about the rules, please contact the appropriate series. Series contact information is as follows:

Super Late Models: CRA 812-883-0455 CARS 704-662-9212 SSS 850-944-8400

JEGS/Pro Late Models: 812-883-0455

Late Model Stocks: 704-662-9212

Modifieds: 317-292-2494

Street Stocks: 812-883-0455

Compacts: 765-215-6320

Pricing Grid

Tickets (General Admission) Early Bird Race Week Kids 12 and under

Saturday, May 20 $20 $25 $5

Sunday, May 21 $30 $35 $5

Sat/Sun combo $45 $50 $10

VIP Sat/Sun (seat/pit combo) $85 $95 N/A (Pit passes for 14 and older)

*Grandstands will not be open Friday

Pit Passes Price

Friday $30

Saturday $35

Sunday $40

Sat/Sun $70

3-Day $85

*Must be at least 14 years of age to purchase a Pit Pass

-Bristol Motor Speedway Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

