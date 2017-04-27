New Date, Added Excitement for PASS Beech Ridge 300

NAPLES, ME – Moving from the Fall to its new date now in April, one of New England’s biggest race weekends is in store for competitors and race fans alike. The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models and PASS Modifieds head to Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, ME, once again this Saturday afternoon to bring together some of the best drivers from the Northeast and Canada. Adding to the importance of this big day of racing, the Beech Ridge 300 will be the fifth race of the PASS National Championship season and the final chance to accrue important points prior to the next national event, the 44th Annual Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway in August.

For Jay, ME’s, Dave Farrington, Jr., Beech Ridge Motor Speedway holds a special place in his heart. The Kulwicki Driver Development Program graduate captured the track championship at Beech Ridge in 2014. Now, sitting fifth in the PASS National Championship race, Farrington believes he has his best chance yet to capture his first PASS win and make up ground in the title chase.

“I love the track there, we’ve always had a good car at Beech Ridge, from 2013 up through last year,” says Farrington. “Obviously, we were the 2014 champion without winning a race and that means something for us, we won two races there last year and probably should have won the PASS 300 a couple of years ago. We definitely feel every time we go there that we’ve got a chance to win.”

This year is set to be the busiest yet in Farrington’s young career. In addition to racing in PASS North for his family-owned team, Farrington has joined with the Woodman Racing team to also compete for the PASS National Championship and PASS South title. While busy, Farrington is having fun competing against the best in Super Late Model racing.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity and I can’t thank Dicky and Becky [Woodman] for their help,” says Farrington. “It feels good to be in April and have raced as many times as we have. I love the sport of racing and would do it every weekend if I could. Being from Maine it’s a little tough, but having this opportunity has given us the chance to add another 10-12 races down south.”

With just two events completed in the 2017 PASS North Super Late Model schedule, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway could play a very interesting role in the title chase. Former Oxford 250 winners, Glen Luce and Ben Rowe, lead the standings, with just 31 points separating the top 8 drivers. Defending PASS North champion, DJ Shaw was the winner at Beech Ridge last spring, while six-time champion Johnny Clark captured the checkered flag in the 2015 Beech Ridge 300. After nearly winning his third Oxford 250 last August, Morill, ME’s, Travis Benjamin, returns to Beech Ridge looking to make up ground in the championship fight and seeking another win at the 1/3 mile speedway.

A strong field is expected this Saturday afternoon for the first major Super Late Model event of the season in New Engalnd. In addition to the strong contenders listed above, they will be joined by the last two Beech Ridge track champions, Curtis Gerry and Reid Lanpher, the winner last weekend at Oxford, plus Derek Griffith, Mike Hopkins, Travis Stearns, Mike Rowe, Derek Ramstrom, Nick Sweet, Tracy Gordon, Joey Doiron, Garrett Hall, and Joey Polewarcyzk. Lonnie Sommerville makes his return to PASS racing, along with fellow Canadian and PASS National Championship contender, Sarah Cornett-Ching.

All the action gets under way on Friday at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway with rotating practice for all competing divisions from 2-6 PM. On Saturday, rotating practice will begin at 11 AM, with heat races beginning at 3 PM, followed by features for the PASS Modifieds, Street Stocks and PASS Super Late Models. The complete weekend schedule can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com

Entry forms for upcoming PASS Super Late Model action at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Caraway Speedway, Star Speedway, Autodrome Montmagny, Concord Speedway, and Thunder Road International Speedbowl can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America's premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South's Easter Bunny 150 and the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway.

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release. Photo credit: Derek Griffith Motorsports

