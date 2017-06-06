Bubba Pollard has a lot going on for him. The Georgian is one of the most decorated Late Model drivers throughout the last decade. He welcomed a daughter in the world during the last year. Pollard also announced, just last week, that Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup had signed with him as a primary sponsor. And now, Pollard’s website – the home for all things Bubba Pollard – has also undergone a facelift.

The all-new BubbaPollard.com launched this week with a state-of-the-art design.

“When Anderson’s Maple Syrup signed with us we decided we wanted to represent them in the most professional way possible and that included upgrading our website,” Pollard said. “The new website looks awesome, especially for a country boy like me. I hope everyone enjoys keeping up with what our team is doing.”

The new website carries a clean and professional look while conveying the professional manner of Bubba Pollard’s team.

Fans will find a “Recent News” tab for easy access to Pollard’s most recent races, as well as a timed countdown until the next time he hits the track in his No. 26 Anderson’s Maple Syrup car.

“The new Bubba Pollard Racing website has been meticulously updated with a sleek and modern look, in an effort to bring the imagery and content to the forefront for its visitors,” said Teresa Vice-Moore, Speed51.com Designer. “The responsive design and intuitive layout helps fans navigate easily and find the information they need quickly. Not only is the site appealing to the eye, it’s built on a solid framework to bring advanced functioning to the backend.”

51 Designs, a subsidiary of Speed51.com, is now currently redesigning several websites and has openings to design and create more. For more information please contact [email protected].

-51 Sports Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

