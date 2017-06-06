LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM SSS Five Flags 26 Bubba Pollard Speed 2017

New BubbaPollard.com Website Launched By 51 Designs

June 6, 2017 • 51 Sports Stop, App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Bubba Pollard has a lot going on for him.  The Georgian is one of the most decorated Late Model drivers throughout the last decade.  He welcomed a daughter in the world during the last year.  Pollard also announced, just last week, that Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup had signed with him as a primary sponsor.  And now, Pollard’s website – the home for all things Bubba Pollard – has also undergone a facelift.

 

The all-new BubbaPollard.com launched this week with a state-of-the-art design.

 

300x250 2017.06.02 Five Flags On Demand“When Anderson’s Maple Syrup signed with us we decided we wanted to represent them in the most professional way possible and that included upgrading our website,” Pollard said.  “The new website looks awesome, especially for a country boy like me.  I hope everyone enjoys keeping up with what our team is doing.”

 

The new website carries a clean and professional look while conveying the professional manner of Bubba Pollard’s team.

 

Fans will find a “Recent News” tab for easy access to Pollard’s most recent races, as well as a timed countdown until the next time he hits the track in his No. 26 Anderson’s Maple Syrup car.

 

“The new Bubba Pollard Racing website has been meticulously updated with a sleek and modern look, in an effort to bring the imagery and content to the forefront for its visitors,” said Teresa Vice-Moore, Speed51.com Designer.  “The responsive design and intuitive layout helps fans navigate easily and find the information they need quickly.  Not only is the site appealing to the eye, it’s built on a solid framework to bring advanced functioning to the backend.”

 

51 Designs, a subsidiary of Speed51.com, is now currently redesigning several websites and has openings to design and create more.  For more information please contact [email protected].

 

-51 Sports Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

Presenting Partner