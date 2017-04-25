Nasse ‘Accidently’ Leads Southern Super Series Into Doubleheader

The Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco will make its way to the Gulf Coast for a doubleheader weekend with a driver “accidently” sitting atop the point standings. Pinellas Park, Florida driver Stephen Nasse, who hadn’t planned to run for a championship in 2017, leads the point standings after two races.

Nasse will look to maintain his points lead as the series heads to Five Flags Speedway (FL) on Friday night before making the trip over to Mobile International Speedway on Saturday night.

“We are not really a points-racing team so to have the lead without really trying feels great,” Nasse said. “Everybody at Stephen Nasse Racing is very excited about leading the points doing into the next race with the Southern Super Series.”

As if leading the points wasn’t enough, there is a little extra motivation for Nasse to continue the points chase. Bonus bucks worth $1,000 are on the line for the driver recording the best average finish between the two races this weekend.

Nasse had a strong run at the season-opening Rattler 250 where he collected a top-five finish. He currently leads young-gun Chandler Smith by a mere eight points.

While not originally intending to run for points, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see Nasse at most, if not all, of the Southern Super Series races this season.

“I know this season we will be able to accomplish big things and hopefully win some big races. We are better than ever and are looking forward doing to some racing,” Nasse said.

The SSS Gulf Coast Double-Header will be available for fans to watch on via Speed51.com’s pay-per view broadcast. Fans can watch to see if Nasse can maintain the points lead two nights in a row or another championship contender Chandler Smith will give him a run for his money.

-Story by: Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

