CONCORD, NC — The Super DIRTcar Series kicks off a big holiday weekend with the running of Mr. DIRT Track USA at Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, NY on Thursday August 31.

As the Series visits the high-banked 1/2-mile oval, the month of August will come to a close with one of the biggest paydays on the schedule. Only 101 laps stand between the drivers of the Super DIRTcar Series and the $17,500 paycheck.

Five-time and defending Super DIRTcar Series Champion Matt Sheppard has been virtually unstoppable as of late, having won the last five Super DIRTcar Series events, dating back to July 25 at Autodrome Granby. Sheppard currently sits third in the point standings, just 88 points behind points leader Billy Decker, and 46 points from second-place Larry Wight.

“Lebanon Valley is one of the toughest tracks that we go to all year, and it’s one of the toughest places to go into and win,” said Matt Sheppard. “The track is way different than what we race on throughout the year; we’re going to need a good race and a little bit of luck.”

Although Sheppard is also coming into this year’s Mr. DIRT Track USA as the defending winner and on hot streak, he will have to hold off Lebanon Valley regulars Brett Hearn, Kenny Tremont, and others.

“All the regulars that run [Lebanon Valley] definitely have an advantage; they understand the track and where to run, making it tough for the outsiders to win.”

Tickets for Mr. DIRT Track USA can be purchased through Lebanon Valley Speedway’s website. DIRTVision.com will be broadcasting the event with LIVE audio coverage. Stay up-to-date with the Series by visiting SuperDIRTcarSeries.com

-DIRTcar Racing Press Release

-Photo Credit: Lebanon Valley Speedway

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Highlights – Battle at Berlin 251 – Berlin Raceway (MI) Smith Joins MDM for Three Race ARCA Racing Series Stint »