MPM Client Lemke Set for Debut at Hickory This Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – McCallister Precision Marketing is pleased to announce Brandon Lemke will make his debut at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway in Hickory, N.C., this Saturday.

Lemke, a distinguished go-kart champion who won his most recent race last month, will race in the Limited Late Model division.

“Brandon has been setting the karting world on fire lately and has been racing in the Southeast Limited Late Model Series Challenger Division with fantastic results,” MPM Founder Tonya McCallister said. “We are excited he will get this opportunity to compete at such a historic venue.”

Lemke is currently second in points in the Southeast Limited Late Model Challenger Division – only two points out of first – driving for Leicht Motorsports Driver Development. He has recorded three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes in the four events.

“To be able to compete at such a historic track where so many NASCAR stars got their start is exciting,” Lemke said. “Every time out in the limited late model I’ve gotten more comfortable and faster and I look forward to continuing that at Hickory.”

Hickory Motor Speedway is one of stock car racing’s most storied venues and is often referred to as “The World’s Most Famous Short Track” and the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars.”

“Brandon continues to impress us with how well he adapts to these full body stock cars after just four events,” car owner Eugene Leicht said. “We plan to run select events in the limited late model divisions at different tracks as well as chase the championship in the Southeast Limited Late Model Challenger Series. We may even race him in a late model race before the year is over.”

