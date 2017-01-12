Moyer Halts Pierce’s Dominance at Wild West Shootout
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. – Arkansas’ Billy Moyer is certainly no stranger to victory lane.
And he made sure that Bobby Pierce wouldn’t make a sweep of the Super Late Model portion of the 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts by racing to victory lane in Wednesday night’s third round of action atop the Arizona Speedway clay oval.
While Moyer raced to the $5,000 triumph in the Super Late Model ranks, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Shawn Strong enjoyed Wednesday night Wild West Shootout glory in the USRA Modifieds and X-Modifieds, respectively.
After starting fourth, Moyer worked the low side of the track to take the lead way from Rodney Sanders on the ninth round of the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport feature before holding off Jimmy Mars and then Chris Simpson to secure the triumph.
With Moyer taking the win, Simpson earned his third consecutive podium finish and second straight runner-up outing with Pierce climbing from seventh to claim third after topping the opening two rounds of action. Mars was fourth with Terry Phillips rounding out the top five
Ricky Thornton, Jr., picked off his second win in three rounds of MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential action by racing to victory lane in Wednesday’s 25-lap main event.
After starting third, Thornton, Jr., took the win ahead of eighth-starter Mickey Lassiter with Blake Jegtvig, David McDonald and Phil Dixon rounding out the top five.
In the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson, Shawn Strong took advantage of his pole starting position to become the third different winner in as many rounds of Wild West Shootout competition.
Strong surged to the finish line ahead of Rusty Kollman with Brandon Mehrwerth, Grant Southworth and Travis Schulte rounding out the top five.
The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway with Round Four on Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the final two rounds to follow on Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. each night.
A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.
Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25. Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.
Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.
Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000. The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona. Please use event name “Wild West Shootout”when making reservations.
Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.
The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.
-Story and photo by Lonnie Wheatley.
Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results
Arizona Speedway – Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:
Qualifying:
Group 1: 1. 21-Billy Moyer 15.483, 2. 32-Chris Simpson 15.571, 3. 11x-Steve Drake 15.754, 4. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.798, 5. 86-Kyle Beard 15.883, 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.898, 7. 7k-Jason Krohn 15.911, 8. 15-Justin Duty 16.440, 9. 8-Kye Frick 16.845, 10. 32b-Clay Daly NT.
Group 2: 1. 54x-David Breazeale 15.369, 2. F5-Garrett Alberson 15.457, 3. 91-Tyler Erb 15.477, 4. 71-Dustin Strand 15.516, 5. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 15.901, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski 16.156, 7. 44-Cole Schill 16.537. 8. 54-Carlos Altumada 16.673, 9. 17x-Larry Childress 17.099, 10. 22g-Paul Guglielman 17.302.
Group 3: 1. 42s-Brandon Overton 15.500, 2. 75-Terry Phillips 15.549, 3. 91T-Tony Toste 15.573, 4. 15k-Justin Kay 15.630, 5. 37-Scott Ward 15.630, 6. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.631, 7. 10-Rob Sanders 15.827, 8. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.581, 9. 17-Billy Franklin 16.638, 10. 78s-Steve Stultz 16.745.
Group 4: 1. 157-Mike Marlar 15.221, 2. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.296, 3. 98-Jason Rauen 15.407, 4. 28m-Jimmy Mars 15.452, 5. 58-A.J. Diemel 15.500, 6. 33c-Chad Mahder 15.688, 7. 46-Darren Coffell 15.921, 8. 6T-Terry Carter 16.655, 9. 74w-Dan Diebel 16.710, 10. 24-Rick Ortega 16.737.
Heat Races – Top 5 advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main
Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 21-Billy Moyer, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 86-Kyle Beard, 4. 11x-Steve Drake, 5. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 8-Kye Frick, 7. 15-Justin Duty, 8. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.798.
Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 54x-David Breazeale, 3. 91-Tyler Erb, 4. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 5. 44-Cole Schill, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 9. 17x-Larry Childress, 10. F5-Garrett Alberson.
Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 75-Terry Phillips, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 3. 91T-Tony Toste, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 37-Scott Ward, 6. 10-Rob Sanders, 7. 17-Billy Franklin, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 10. 42s-Brandon Overton.
Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders, 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 3. 157-Mike Marlar, 4. 98-Jason Rauen, 5. 33c-Chad Maher, 6. 58-A.J. Diemel, 7. 46-Darren Coffell 15.921, 8. 74-Dan Diebel, 9. 24-Rick Ortega, 10. 6T-Terry Carter.
“B” Main – Top 4 advance to “A” Main
“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. F5-Garrett Alberson, 2. 17-Billy Franklin, 3. 58-A.J. Diemel, 4. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 5. 10n-Rob Sanders, 6. 8-Kye Frick, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 24-Rick Ortega, 10. 46-Darren Coffell, 11. 6T-Terry Carter, 12. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 13. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 14. 74-Dan Diebel, 15. 15-Justin Duty.
“A” Main
“A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 21-Billy Moyer, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 4. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 5. 75-Terry Phillips, 6. 86-Kyle Beard, 7. 20-Rodney Sanders, 8. 54x-David Breazeale, 9. 15k-Justin Kay, 10. 71-Dustin Strand, 11. 91-Tyler Erb, 12. 98-Jason Rauen, 13. 91T-Tony Toste, 14. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 15. F5-Garrett Alberson, 16. 37-Scott Ward, 17. 11x-Steve Drake, 18. 17-Billy Franklin, 19. 44-Cole Schill, 20. 157-Mike Marlar, 21. 33c-Chad Mahder, 22. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 23. 58-A.J. Diemel, 24. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr.
MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential
Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to Two “B” Mains
1Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 2. 78-Cory Wier, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 5. 1s-Tim Ward, 6. 11x-Rich Loftus, 7. D25-David Tanner, 8. 223-Cole Peterson, 9. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 10. 5-Jake Hartung, 11. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 12. 5m-Tyler McDonald.
Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. A1-Phil Dixon, 2. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 3. 5g-Scott Greer, 4. J17-Jake Gallardo, 5. 60-William Gould, 6. 98-Alex Stanford, 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. R1-Jay Richardson, 9. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 10. 29d-Brad Dierks, 11. 131-Royal Jones.
Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 2. 6-Casey Skyberg, 3. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 4. 25-Rodney Sanders, 5. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 6. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 7. 4az-John Morris, Jr., 8. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 9. 21-K.C. Dieckman, 10. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 11. 23h-Kent Arment, 12. 27-Chris Unrau.
Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 52x-David McDonald, 3. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 4. 111-Bumper Jones, 5. G17-Fito Gallardo, 6. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 7. 171-Philip Houston, 8. 111x-Logan Drake, 9. L8-Brian Schultz, 10. 30-Matt Leer, 11. 8-Wesley Summers, 12. 7-Wayne McCleskey.
“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main
“B” Main One (10 Laps): 1. 1s-Tim Ward, 2. 98-Alex Stanford, 3. 29d-Brad Dierks, 4. 5-Jake Hartung, 5. R1-Jay Richardson, 6. 11x-Rich Loftus, 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 9. 4az-John Morris, Jr., 10. 8-Wesley Summers, 11. 7-Wayne McCleskey, 12. 27-Chris Unrau, 13. L8-Brian Schultz, 14. 21-K.C. Dieckman.
“B” Main Two (10 Laps): 1. 30-Matt Leer, 2. 111x-Logan Drake, 3. 171-Philip Houston, 4. 223-Cole Peterson, 5. 131-Royal Jones, 6. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 7. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 8. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 9. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 10. D25-David Tanner, 11. 60-William Gould.
“A” Main
“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 3. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 4. 52x-David McDonald, 5. A1-Phil Dixon, 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 7. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 8. 98-Alex Stanford, 9. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 10. G17-Fito Gallardo, 11. 71-Dustin Strand, 12. 5g-Scott Greer, 13. 111-Bumper Jones, 14. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 15. 30-Matt Leer, 16. J17-Jake Gallardo, 17. 25-Rodney Sanders, 18. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 19. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 20. 111x-Logan Drake, 21. 78-Cory Wier, 22. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 23. 6-Casey Skyberg, 24. 1s-Tim Ward.
RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson
Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main
Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 99x-Brady Bjella, 2. 35-Grant Southworth, 3. 3T-Travis Schulte, 4. 13b-Jess Brekke, 5. 17s-Lance Schill, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 23-Mark Simon, 8. 99f-Shawn Fernkes, 9. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 10. 11-Brian Kakela, 11. 71-Jesse Hoskins.
Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 1s-Scott Bintz, 2. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 3. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 4. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 5. 4h-Grant Hall, 6. 10m-Trevor Miller, 7. 18x-Clark Swartz, 8. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 9. 11g-Josh Griggs, 10. 62-John Parmeley, 11. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 12. 10c-Cole Haugland.
Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 5c-Preston Carr, 2. 14-Shawn Strong, 3. 67-Rex Conrad, 4. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 5. 1st-Rusty Kollman, 6. 19-Lucas Rodin, 7. 56-Terry Bahr, 8. 96f-Eric Folsted, 9. 17-Harland Morehart, 10. 0-Mike Jung, 11. 22k-Jerome Guyot.
“B” Main – Top 4 from advance to “A” Main
“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 96f-Eric Folsted, 2. 11-Brian Kakela, 3. 23-Mark Simon, 4. 99f-Shawn Fernkes, 5. 22k-Jerome Guyot, 6. 11g-Josh Griggs, 7. 10c-Cole Haugland, 8. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 9. 62-John Parmeley, 10. 17-Harland Morehart, 11. 0-Mike Jung, 12. 56-Terry Bahr, 13. 34-Jamie Thorstad.
“A” Main
“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 14-Shawn Strong, 2. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 3. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 4. 35-Grant Southworth, 5. 3T-Travis Schulte, 6. 5c-Preston Carr, 7. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 8. 18x-Clark Swartz, 9. 19-Lucas Rodin, 10. 10m-Trevor Miller, 11. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 12. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 13. 11-Brian Kakela, 14. 13b-Jess Brekke, 15. 17s-Lance Schill, 16. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 17. 1s-Scott Bintz, 18. 99x-Brady Bjella, 19. 96f-Eric Folsted, 20. 23-Mark Simon, 21. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 22. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 23. 4h-Grant Hall, 24. 67-Rex Conrad.
Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Three of Six:
|
Late Models
|
1
|
32p
|Bobby Pierce
|
199
|
2
|
32
|Chris Simpson
|
191
|
3
|
28m
|Jimmy Mars
|
162
|
4
|
20
|Rodney Sanders
|
155
|
5
|
54
|David Breazeale
|
152
|
6
|
21
|Billy Moyer
|
142
|
7
|
1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|
127
|
8
|
42
|Brandon Overton
|
125
|
9
|
91
|Tyler Erb
|
103
|
10
|
96RC
|RC Whitwell
|
102
|
11
|
F5
|Garrett Alberson
|
99
|
12
|
75
|Terry Phillips
|
96
|
13
|
71
|Dustin Strand
|
94
|
14
|
98
|Jason Rauen
|
93
|
15
|
157
|Mike Marlar
|
88
|
16
|
15k
|Justin Kay
|
84
|
17
|
33c
|Chad Mahder
|
80
|
18
|
33x
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|
80
|
19
|
86
|Kyle Beard
|
71
|
20
|
7k
|Jason Krohn
|
60
|
21
|
2
|Bobby Hogge
|
57
|
22
|
37
|Scott Ward
|
48
|
23
|
91t
|Tony Toste
|
41
|
24
|
58
|AJ Diemel
|
37
|
25
|
51
|Joey Moriarty
|
33
|
26
|
0
|Jake O’Neil
|
31
|
27
|
11x
|Steve Drake
|
30
|
28
|
15
|Justin Duty
|
29
|
29
|
17
|Billy Franklin
|
27
|
30
|
44
|Cole Schill
|
25
|
31
|
5x
|John Duty
|
20
|
32
|
53
|Andrew Kosiski
|
17
|
33
|
74w
|Collen Winebarger
|
14
|
34
|
38
|Thomas Hunziker
|
11
|
35
|
46
|Darren Coffell
|
10
|
36
|
32b
|Clay Daly
|
10
|
37
|
10n
|Rob Sanders
|
9
|
38
|
8
|Kye Frick
|
8
|
39
|
54
|Carlos Altumada
|
8
|
40
|
12
|Nick Bartels
|
8
|
41
|
78
|Steve Stultz
|
8
|
42
|
43
|Dave Deetz
|
6
|
43
|
24x
|Rick Ortega
|
6
|
44
|
6T
|Terry Carter
|
6
|
45
|
17
|Larry Childress
|
5
|
46
|
22g
|Paul Guglielman
|
5
|
47
|
74
|Dan Diebel
|
5
|
48
|
R5
|Brian Klein
|
4
|
49
|
12J
|Greg Jelvik
|
3
|
50
|
26
|Jon Brinkley
|
2
|
51
|
24
|Jon Ortega
|
2
|
52
|
89
|James Laing
|
1
|
Modifieds
|
1
|
20RT
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|
197
|
2
|
71
|Dustin Strand
|
143
|
3
|
G17
|Fito Gallardo
|
143
|
4
|
34
|Mickey Lassiter
|
141
|
5
|
52x
|David McDonald
|
140
|
6
|
30
|Matt Leer
|
131
|
7
|
7A
|Shane Sabraski
|
128
|
8
|
A1
|Phil Dixon
|
104
|
9
|
2J
|Blake Jegtvig
|
100
|
10
|
J17
|Jake Gallardo
|
100
|
11
|
15k
|Justin Kay
|
96
|
12
|
96RC
|RC Whitwell
|
93
|
13
|
R1
|Jay Richardson
|
86
|
14
|
23
|Matt Gilbertson
|
82
|
15
|
26
|Shawn Fletcher
|
81
|
16
|
30J
|Justin Rexwinkle
|
75
|
17
|
111
|Bumper Jones
|
75
|
18
|
29d
|Brad Dierks
|
73
|
19
|
6
|Casey Skyberg
|
66
|
20
|
65x
|Carlos Ahumada Jr
|
64
|
21
|
5m
|Tyler McDonald
|
62
|
22
|
171
|Philip Houston
|
53
|
23
|
10c
|Chad Olsen
|
49
|
24
|
7R
|Ryan Gaylord
|
48
|
25
|
98
|Alex Stanford
|
42
|
26
|
5L
|Cody Laney
|
38
|
27
|
5g
|Scot Greer
|
35
|
28
|
131
|Royal Jones
|
32
|
29
|
77t
|Tripp Gaylord
|
31
|
30
|
71x
|Jesse Hoskins
|
31
|
31
|
11x
|Rich Loftus
|
28
|
32
|
25
|Rodney Sanders
|
25
|
33
|
78
|Cory Wier
|
22
|
34
|
51
|Alex Guthmiller
|
21
|
35
|
111x
|Logan Drake
|
21
|
36
|
1s
|Johnny Scott
|
17
|
37
|
1s
|Tim Ward
|
9
|
38
|
37JR
|Morgan Ward
|
8
|
39
|
D25
|David Tanner
|
7
|
40
|
8
|Wesley Summers
|
7
|
41
|
23h
|Terry Haren
|
6
|
42
|
60
|William Gould
|
5
|
43
|
50F
|Brandon Farrington
|
5
|
44
|
21x
|Dustin Bluhm
|
5
|
45
|
L8
|Brian Schultz
|
5
|
46
|
1x
|Walter Ball
|
5
|
47
|
44
|Christy Barnett
|
5
|
48
|
15x
|Kenny Mayer
|
4
|
49
|
4az
|John Morris, Jr.
|
3
|
50
|
7
|Wayne McCleskey
|
3
|
51
|
59
|Mark Stewart
|
3
|
52
|
223
|Cole Peterson
|
2
|
53
|
5
|Jake Hartung
|
2
|
54
|
21
|K.C. Dieckman
|
2
|
55
|
27
|Chris Unrau
|
2
|
56
|
1s
|Scott Bintz
|
2
|
57
|
23h
|Kent Arment
|
1
|
X-Mods
|
1
|
3T
|Travis Schulte
|
186
|
2
|
1sx
|Rusty Kollman
|
166
|
3
|
14
|Shawn Strong
|
158
|
4
|
5c
|Preston Carr
|
146
|
5
|
7
|Brandon Mehrwerth
|
144
|
6
|
18s
|Clark Swartz
|
129
|
7
|
10o
|Chad Olsen
|
129
|
8
|
1s
|Scott Bintz
|
122
|
9
|
11
|Brian Kakela
|
115
|
10
|
5k
|Tyler Kaeter
|
101
|
11
|
35
|Grant Southworth
|
91
|
12
|
20T
|Mike Tanner
|
89
|
13
|
19
|Lucas Rodin
|
79
|
14
|
45
|Dustin Bluhm
|
76
|
15
|
17s
|Lance Schill
|
74
|
16
|
4h
|Grant Hall
|
69
|
17
|
32
|Eric Hauglane
|
69
|
18
|
5
|Ron Schreiner
|
67
|
19
|
17e
|Neil Eckhart
|
66
|
20
|
13b
|Jess Breke
|
65
|
21
|
71az
|Tyler Mecl
|
65
|
22
|
17m
|Ashley Mehrwerth
|
60
|
23
|
67
|Rex Conrad
|
54
|
24
|
23
|Mark Simon
|
52
|
25
|
99
|Brady Bjella
|
50
|
26
|
2JG
|Jason George
|
39
|
27
|
10m
|Trevor Miller
|
36
|
28
|
0h
|Chad Horst
|
29
|
29
|
17k
|Stoney Kruk
|
22
|
30
|
96F
|Eric Folsted
|
22
|
31
|
34
|Jamie Thorstad
|
22
|
32
|
99F
|Shawn Fernkes
|
12
|
33
|
8272
|Sherman Barnett
|
12
|
34
|
ak47
|Rex Higgins
|
11
|
35
|
11g
|Josh Griggs
|
10
|
36
|
56
|Terry Bahr
|
9
|
37
|
71
|Jesse Hoskins
|
8
|
38
|
84
|Mike Goodwin
|
8
|
39
|
10c
|Cole Haugland
|
6
|
40
|
17
|Harland Moorehart
|
6
|
41
|
T39
|Lupe Gomez
|
6
|
42
|
8w
|Kenny Wyman
|
6
|
43
|
36
|Jeff Gray
|
5
|
44
|
22k
|Mark Kohaykewych
|
5
|
45
|
10m
|Cody Miller
|
4
|
46
|
62
|John Parlmey
|
3
|
47
|
15
|Speedy Madrid
|
3
|
48
|
9
|Ron Poe
|
3
|
49
|
0
|Mike Jung
|
2
|
50
|
22k
|Jerome Guyot
|
2
|
51
|
0
|Brian Hatlestad
|
2
Related Posts
