Most Popular Driver Voting for NWSLM Series Open Now

September 15, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northwest, Top Stories

 

As the season winds down in the North West its time for drivers to rally up their fan base and have them vote for who they think is the Most Popular Driver in the North West Super Late Model Series.

 

Last year was the inaugural year that the North West Super Late Model (NWSLM) Series partnered with Speed51.com to host the Most Popular Driver Award. This year the ballot has returned and brings a whole new level of off-the-track competition.

 

Fans can vote for one of the ten drivers on the ballot and vote once a day per IP address.

300x250 MPD Central 2017“Its great to see a series like the North West Super Late Model series thriving in my home turf,” Speed51.com Correspondent Hannah Newhouse said. “ A lot of the drivers in the series are the future of racing on the West Coast and we are excited here at Speed51.com to partner with them again to be able to present the Most Popular Driver award.”

 

The winners of the Most Popular driver awards will receive a free hero card design from 51 Sports, the parent company of Speed51.com, as well as a 5’ x 3’ vinyl banner with their car and MPD signage.

 

Last year rookie Brittney Zamora came home with the Most Popular Driver award and it wouldn’t be to anyone’s surprise if she is in strong contention for the award again this year as she leads the season’s points.

 

“This is a great way for the fan base that follows the NWSLMS to recognize their favorite driver,” said series director Jarrod Goodwin. “The series has the top drivers in the Northwest and each of these drivers has very large fan bases that travel to all the races so we are excited to see who the fans vote for as the MPD in the NWSLMS.”

 

Voting will run until early November when the votes will be tallied and announced on Speed51.com. Its time for the drivers to start reminding their fans why they cheer for them and let the voting begin.

 

Click here to vote: http://speed51.com/most-popular-driver-northwest-super-late-model-series/

