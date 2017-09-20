Moriarity Goes From Flames to Championship at Evergreen

A few weeks ago, Trenton Moriarity lit up the social media world, literally. Pictures of Moriarity’s car going up in flames were plastered all over the internet as fans and drivers witnessed the inferno that he and two other drivers were engulfed in during a Super Late Model race at Evergreen Speedway (WA).

After stripping down the car, Moriarity and his team went to work to prepare for the next race at the track. Now, just five weeks after the fiery crash, Moriarity is celebrating his first ever track championship.

“My crew were incredible. That whole car was redone and ready to go in twelve days,” Moriarity told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “They had the chassis stripped and pressure washed the next day after the fire. That was the first time I blew a motor, first time I hit a wall or caught on fire. I kind of knocked it all out at once.”

Thanks to his crew’s efforts, Moriarity was able to return to the track to compete in a tight battle against Jeff Knight for the Super Late Model championship.

“It was back and forth between Jeff and I all season. It was either one or both of us on the podium each race constantly swapping back and forth in the points battle,” he explained. “It was a lot of fun to be able to race someone like Jeff down to the wire.”

Moriarity was last season’s Rookie of the Year for the state of Washington and that earned him a trip to Charlotte, NC in December for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Awards Banquet. He will return this year as he collects the title of NWAAS Washington State Champion, as well as the Evergreen Speedway track champion.

“I didn’t think after last year I would be going back to Charlotte or that we would be so dominant this year, but we just had a great season.”

The young racer completed the trifecta on championship night as he was able to grab the feature win, track championship and state championship on the same night. On top of those titles, Moriarity was also deemed the Budweiser Crown Series Champion which consists of six races all ranging from $4,000 to win to the $25,000-to-win Summer Showdown at Evergreen.

Moriarity was the driver who consistently finished the highest in all the races, earning him the championship title there as well.

“It is awesome to have them put together something like this that pays big money like this,” he stated. “We recently had one that was $4,000 to win and the $1,000 in K&N product so essentially $5,000 and it’s great because it brings in more cars and people.”

A state, a track, and a series championship paired with three wins is something any driver would be proud of, and Moriarity and his team are just that as they capped off their season this past weekend at Evergreen Speedway.

“It was surreal to think that I would be a champion at the end of the 2017 season. It honestly hasn’t all sunk in quite yet. “

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

Photo by: Michele Martin

