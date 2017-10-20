More Entries Received & Released for 50th Snowball Derby

Just two days after releasing the initial entry list for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby, Five Flags Speedway officials announced Friday that a dozen more Late Model entries have been received for the historic event. An additional five Super Late Model entries bring the current total to 55, while seven additional Pro Late Model entries bring that division up to 40 total entries.

Among the notable names added to the current Super Late Model entry list for Sunday, December 3 is former Snowball Derby winner and Hayden, Alabama’s own Augie Grill. He is joined by former Redbud 300 winner Dalton Armstrong, Southern Super Series winner Garrett Jones, ARCA/CRA Super Series winner Brandon Oakley and former All American 400 winner Boris Jurkovic.

With the addition of Oakley (Dayton, Ohio) and Jurkovic (Manhattan, IL), 20 states and three Canadian provinces are now represented on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby entry list.

Among the additional Pro Late Model entries received, both Grill and Oakley have filed their intentions to pull double duty by also competing in the Snowflake 1oo on Saturday, December 2. Connor Okrzesik, who had previously filed a Snowball Derby entry, has also filed a Snowflake 100 entry and will compete in both races.

Modified veteran Billy Melvin has filed his entry to also compete in a Pro Late Model. He’s joined by Cole Daffron, Dalton Grindle and Hunter Byrd as additions to the entry list.

The full entry lists for both races can be seen anytime by visiting Schaeffer’s Snowball Central on Speed51.com.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

-51 Sports / Snowball Derby Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Full Race – STSS – Hard Clay Open 50 – Middletown (NY)