Modified Touring Series Announces Major Title Sponsor

EXIT Realty has signed on as the Title Sponsor of the Modified Touring Series for 2017. The sponsorship is backed by five EXIT Realty Regions where the Modified Touring Series will be racing in 2017 including Connecticut, Down State New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Upper New England (NH & VT). EXIT Realty isn’t a stranger to racing as Derek Beatrice, owner of EXIT Realty Beatrice Assoc., has been involved in motor sports for a number of years sponsoring billboards at several speedways, as well as assisting several race teams. Some of these ventures with EXIT Realty included sponsorship of drivers Eddie MacDonald in a Sprint Cup Car he ran at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Jon McKennedy of the Valenti Modified Tour, both champions in their own right. EXIT Realty will make their presence at each event informing spectators of their services and loyalty to the sport.

Gary and Alichia Knight, founders of the series, would like to welcome EXIT Realty as the Title Sponsor for the new and exciting Modified Touring Series. Gary, former race car driver turned promoter, has been working very hard to promote the series and looks forward to working with EXIT Realty to give them maximum exposure.

The EXIT Realty Modified Touring Series will have a ten-race schedule for the 2017 season with regional involvement from the Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, NH, VT, and downstate New York EXIT Realty locations. The format for each one of the 10 scheduled events will include qualifying heat races, consolations (if needed), and a 125 lap green flag feature event. The payoff is structured so that most modified teams will, at a minimum, meet their expenses for the event.

What looks to be some of the most exciting news in Modified racing in years, the EXIT Realty Modified Touring Series will run in NH, MA, CT and NY promising the best racing entertainment in 2017.

For further information go to www.modtouringseries.com.

-Modified Touring Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Rick Ibsen

