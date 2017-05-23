Modified Stars Ready for Islip 300 at Riverhead

The talented drivers of the weekly NASCAR Modified roster for the Whelen All American Series at Riverhead Raceway are ready to dig their collective heels in and defend their home turf Saturday night May 27th when the Islip 300 is presented. With $7,000 up for grabs for the win an influx of invading drivers are expected to challenge the Riverhead regulars in this Tour Type Modified extravaganza. A total purse of $32.650 has been posted by Eddie & Connie Partridge and Tom Gatz.

Defending NASCAR Modified champion Shawn Solomito of Center Moriches is very adept at running the longer distance racers in his Wayne Anderson owned machine having split his time competing both at Riverhead and on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Shawn has annexed 15 wins since 2011 at his home track but none would be bigger nor sweeter than a win in the 300. Solomito’s arch rival Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead will be another driver to watch. While his hard charging style has earned him 43 career wins at Riverhead, Tom is keenly aware his game plan for the 300 will have to be totally different. Once the race procedure was disclosed Rogers and his Joe Ambrose led team went to work on strategy for the 300.

With $7,000 on the line for the victory the local teams realize that payday would go a long way to race the remainder of the 2017 campaign at Riverhead and will be highly motivated to make a run for the gold. Dave Brigati of Calverton the 2016 championship runner-up will be ready for the 300 as will former three time track champion John Fortin of Holtsville. Howie Brode of East Islip another former three time track champ is a former multi time winner of the Baldwin, Evans & Jarzombek 77 and he’d love to add a Islip 300 to his credit. Tested tough veteran Ken Darch of Riverhead has mast great strides in his program in the past two seasons and the veteran wheel man would love nothing more that to grab his first career triumph in the 300. Returning young veteran Eddie Brunnhoelzl III of Levittown will bear watching as he guns for his second career Riverhead win. Jerry Solomito Jr. of Hampton Bays is another young driver from a famous racing family who will be in action for the 300.

A youth movement has been sweeping over the NASCAR Modified ranks recently at Riverhead and all of the young lions will be on hand looking to make a name for themselves in the 300. Vinny Biondolillo of Farmingville is poised for his second career win in the May 27th spectacular. Kyle Soper of Manorville, Jason Agugliaro of Islip, Cory Midgett of East Hampton, John Baker of Brookhaven, Dillon Steuer of Bohemia, John Fortin Jr. of Holtsville, Chris Young of Calverton and David Schneider of Northport.

The Islip 300 carries an attractive purse throughout the 25 car field with the runner-up pocketing $2,500 while third through fifth are worth $2,250, $2,000 & $1,750. Sixth through tenth pay $1,500, $1,400, $1,300, $1,200 and $1,100. 11th & 12th are worth $1,000 each while the race pays $600 to take the green flag.

Qualifying will find 18 cars transferring into the 300 from time trials while six cars will than make the race from a consolation race or races.One provisional starting position will be available to the highest ranking drive in the 2017 Riverhead Raceway NASCAR Modified point standings who attempts qualifying for the race.

The Islip 300 will see caution flag laps counting for the first 290 laps of the race while the final 10 laps are contested under green flag conditions. Cars that pit under yellow WILL NOT lose a lap in the pits. There will be five courtesy pit laps when the pits are opened under yellow.

Teams will be allotted six tires for the race, four to qualify and start the race on with two spares. Pits will open at 12 noon Saturday May 27th with Tour Type Modified teams receiving one full hour of practice at a time to be announced. In the event of bad weather the Islip 300 would be run Sunday May 28th.

For further information please visit www.riverheadraceway.com or phone 631-842-RACE.

-Riverhead Raceway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

