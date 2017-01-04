Modified Racing Returns to Kalamazoo Speedway in 2017

CARMEL, Ind. — The best modified drivers from across the Midwest will battle at the World’s Fastest 3/8-Mile Oval this summer when Kalamazoo Speedway, one of Michigan’s most famous short tracks, hosts the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour on Friday, June 23.

Returning after a three-year absence, the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour will bring its unique and exciting brand of racing to a track known for producing thrilling action.

“Our series is honored to return to Kalamazoo Speedway in 2017,” said John Robbins, Series Director for the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour. “Kalamazoo is consistently the most requested track from our fans and drivers. With the NSTA’s recent purchase of the series, we felt it was the perfect time to return to the Speedway.”

Since 1989, the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour has been a premier series for the best modified racers in the country. The series features open-wheel cars with extra downforce capable of producing high-speeds and close racing.

“Modified cars are the perfect design for a track like ours,” commented Gary Howe, Promoter of Kalamazoo Speedway. “They put on a great show and we expect nothing less in 2017. We’re putting together plans to make the Mid-Summer Klassic at the Zoo one of our signature events for many years to come.

In addition to a 50-lap feature for the NSTA Modified Tour, Kalamazoo’s own Super Stocks, Pro Stocks, Outlaw Cyber Stocks & Flip Flop Cyber Stocks will compete as part of the event.

“We want to return to the Speedway in a big way this season,” added Robbins. “Our team is already working on plans to create an event and experience people will be talking about this summer in the City of Kalamazoo and all across Southwest Michigan.”

For more about the NSTA Top Speed Modified Tour or Kalamazoo Speedway, visit www.topspeedmods.com or www.kalamazoospeedway.com .

-Kalamazoo Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Kalamazoo Speedway

