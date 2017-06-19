LOG IN
Dirt Mods New Egypt Speedway 2015

Modified Racers Have 6000 Reasons To Attend The Garden State Gunfight

June 19, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast

New Egypt, NJ – Racers from all over the northeast have 6000 reasons to attend New Egypt Speedway’s Garden State Gunfight which will be held on Tuesday night June 27th as it will pay $6,000 to win the 60-Lap Big Block vs. Small Block Modified affair.

The Modified portion of the event will pay $400 just to start.

Confirmed invaders planning on attending the event include Pennsylvania’s Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard and Rick Laubach along with New Jersey’s Dominick Buffalino and Wade Hendrickson. Several invaders from the state of New York and Delaware have also expressed an interest in attending as well as they take on New Egypt Speedway regulars such as Ryan Godown, Billy Pauch Jr., Danny Bouc, David VanHorn, John McClelland, Ryan Krachun and more.

The Crate vs. Open Sportsman will also be on the card in a 25-Lap main event paying $1,000 to win and $100 to start.

Entry forms and rules are available on the New Egypt Speedway website at www.newegyptspeedway.net .

All racers in attendance on Tuesday night June 27th will be given 50 show up points toward their Saturday night point totals.

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike.   A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country.  New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house.  The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways.  Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

For more information, visit online: www.newegyptspeedway.net, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newegyptspeedwayofficial, or follow us on Twitter @nesspeedway.

 

New Egypt Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: New Egypt Speedway Facebook

