LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
mods vmrs victory lane ted christopher stafford

Modified Legend Ted Christopher Killed in Connecticut Plane Crash

September 16, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Ted Christopher, a legend of Modified racing, passed away Saturday afternoon at the age of 59 in a plane crash in Guilford, Connecticut. Christopher was en route to Long Island’s Riverhead Raceway for a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race.

 

According to FOX 61 in Connecticut, a small plane carrying two men crashed into a field in Guilford, CT around 3 p.m. ET. The information surrounding Christopher’s death was confirmed to Speed51.com by a family member at 6:15 p.m. ET.

 

Christopher was scheduled to race the No. 82 Modified for car owner Danny Watts at Riverhead on Saturday night. Watts withdrew from Saturday’s race.

 

The Plainville, CT driver was one of the all-time greats from the Northeast. He is the all-time wins leader at Stafford Motor Speedway with 131 total victories, 109 of those coming in the SK Modified ranks. He also accumulated nine SK Modified championships at the flat half-mile of Stafford.

 

In addition to his SK accomplishments at Stafford, the man known simply as “TC” also picked up four track championships and 99 victories at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT), one NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship and 48 NWMT victories between the northern and southern tours.

 

He also scored 10 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East victories in 92 starts.

 

Christopher’s most recent win came just six days ago in a Sunoco Modified race at Thompson Speedway. It was his 99th victory at Thompson. Christopher finished fourth in his last race at Stafford Motor Speedway last night.

 

Speed51.com will have more on this story as it develops.

 

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Rick Ibsen photo

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 16: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • September 16: State Park Speedway (WI) - Lodi Memorial - Super Late Models

  • September 16: Toledo Speedway (OH) - Glass City 200 - ARCA/CRA Super Series & Outlaw SLM

  • September 16: South Boston Speedway (VA) - PASS South & Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 17: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner