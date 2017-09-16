Modified Legend Ted Christopher Killed in Connecticut Plane Crash

Ted Christopher, a legend of Modified racing, passed away Saturday afternoon at the age of 59 in a plane crash in Guilford, Connecticut. Christopher was en route to Long Island’s Riverhead Raceway for a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race.

According to FOX 61 in Connecticut, a small plane carrying two men crashed into a field in Guilford, CT around 3 p.m. ET. The information surrounding Christopher’s death was confirmed to Speed51.com by a family member at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Christopher was scheduled to race the No. 82 Modified for car owner Danny Watts at Riverhead on Saturday night. Watts withdrew from Saturday’s race.

The Plainville, CT driver was one of the all-time greats from the Northeast. He is the all-time wins leader at Stafford Motor Speedway with 131 total victories, 109 of those coming in the SK Modified ranks. He also accumulated nine SK Modified championships at the flat half-mile of Stafford.

In addition to his SK accomplishments at Stafford, the man known simply as “TC” also picked up four track championships and 99 victories at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT), one NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship and 48 NWMT victories between the northern and southern tours.

He also scored 10 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East victories in 92 starts.

Christopher’s most recent win came just six days ago in a Sunoco Modified race at Thompson Speedway. It was his 99th victory at Thompson. Christopher finished fourth in his last race at Stafford Motor Speedway last night.

