Mod Tour Champ Scores ‘Easy’ Victory at Myrtle Beach

Fourteen Tour-type Modifieds showed up to Myrtle Beach Speedway (SC) for the 50-lap feature in the Second Annual Icebreaker at the South Carolina track. Doug Coby took the pole with a lap of 19.651 seconds, and ultimately, the victory, albeit at a much slower pace.

Coby passed Jason Myers late in the race, as the two were about a straightaway ahead of the rest of the field in the “tune up” event for the March 18th NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season opener. Coby, a four-time tour champion, said he was a little surprised by how the race turned out.

“I was looking at the lap counter, I know it’s a 50-lap race but once we got to lap 40, I figured we had a straightaway on everybody else” Coby told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.



Myrtle Beach Speedway is known for being a track that eats tires. Mostly everybody in the field played the conservation game. In the end, all but Coby waited a little too long to have a chance at the trophy.

“I thought I could get around Jason and just ride around and see if they could catch us,” Coby explained. “Five laps to go came and I thought someone would come but nobody did.”

Coby said didn’t really know what he had, coming to a track he had never seen but he said he learned a lot throughout the weekend.

“We probably learned more in practice than in the race. We are excited to come back here for the tour opener, with our new sponsor Mayhew Tools.”

However, even though Coby may have learned a lot, he said he’s still unsure exactly how helpful Saturday’s race was for when he and his Mike Smeriglio III Team return for the NWMT season-opener.

“I don’t really feel like we ran a race. I never used the tires. We rode around at pace speed for 40 laps and I’ve never been the winner of a race like this but seat time and track time at a track we haven’t been to before always helped.”

Second-place finisher Jason Myers left Myrtle Beach dejected, even with a podium result.

“We didn’t learn a thing,” Myers said. “Maybe a little something but we came up a little short and I guess that’s what we learned. I wish it was a 40-lap race.”

Matt Hirschman, Ryan Preece and Ron Silk completed the top five in Saturday’s 50-lap race.

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @RNoblesSpeed51

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Modified 50 at Second Annual Icebreaker

Myrtle Beach Speedway, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Unofficial Results

Pos # Driver 1 2 Doug Coby 2 4 Jason Myers 3 60 Matt Hirschman 4 6 Ryan Preece 5 82 Ron Silk 6 71 Jimmy Zacharias 7 5 Kyle Ebersole 8 17 Richie Pallai Jr. 9 46 Woody Pitkat 10 77 Jimmy Blewett 11 1 Burt Myers 12 09 Brad Van Houten 13 79 Doug Meservey Jr.

