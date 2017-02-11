LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Mods - Icebreaker - Myrtle Beach - Doug Coby - Climbout - 2-11-17

Mod Tour Champ Scores ‘Easy’ Victory at Myrtle Beach

February 11, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Fourteen Tour-type Modifieds showed up to Myrtle Beach Speedway (SC) for the 50-lap feature in the Second Annual Icebreaker at the South Carolina track.   Doug Coby took the pole with a lap of 19.651 seconds, and ultimately, the victory, albeit at a much slower pace.

 

Coby passed Jason Myers late in the race, as the two were about a straightaway ahead of the rest of the field in the “tune up” event for the March 18th NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season opener. Coby, a four-time tour champion, said he was a little surprised by how the race turned out.

 

“I was looking at the lap counter, I know it’s a 50-lap race but once we got to lap 40, I figured we had a straightaway on everybody else” Coby told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

 

300x250 Troyer Racecars - 2017
Myrtle Beach Speedway is known for being a track that eats tires.  Mostly everybody in the field played the conservation game.  In the end, all but Coby waited a little too long to have a chance at the trophy.

 

“I thought I could get around Jason and just ride around and see if they could catch us,” Coby explained.  “Five laps to go came and I thought someone would come but nobody did.”

 

Coby said didn’t really know what he had, coming to a track he had never seen but he said he learned a lot throughout the weekend.

 

“We probably learned more in practice than in the race.  We are excited to come back here for the tour opener, with our new sponsor Mayhew Tools.”

 

However, even though Coby may have learned a lot, he said he’s still unsure exactly how helpful Saturday’s race was for when he and his Mike Smeriglio III Team return for the NWMT season-opener.

 

“I don’t really feel like we ran a race.  I never used the tires.  We rode around at pace speed for 40 laps and I’ve never been the winner of a race like this but seat time and track time at a track we haven’t been to before always helped.”

 

Second-place finisher Jason Myers left Myrtle Beach dejected, even with a podium result.

 

“We didn’t learn a thing,” Myers said.  “Maybe a little something but we came up a little short and I guess that’s what we learned.  I wish it was a 40-lap race.”

 

Matt Hirschman, Ryan Preece and Ron Silk completed the top five in Saturday’s 50-lap race.

 

For an on-demand replay of Saturday’s Trackside Now coverage presented by PFC Brakes and Troyer Race Cars, click here.

 

Speed51.com will have more from Saturday’s race still to come on the Speed51 Network.  If you have yet to subscribe to the Speed51 Network, click here.

 

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @RNoblesSpeed51

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

 

Modified 50 at Second Annual Icebreaker

Myrtle Beach Speedway, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Unofficial Results

Pos # Driver
1 2 Doug Coby
2 4 Jason Myers
3 60 Matt Hirschman
4 6 Ryan Preece
5 82 Ron Silk
6 71 Jimmy Zacharias
7 5 Kyle Ebersole
8 17 Richie Pallai Jr.
9 46 Woody Pitkat
10 77 Jimmy Blewett
11 1 Burt Myers
12 09 Brad Van Houten
13 79 Doug Meservey Jr.
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

  • February 11: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Orange Blossom 100 - Super Late Models

  • February 17-25: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing - SLM, Mods & More

  • February 22-25: Volusia Speedway Park (FL) - DIRTcar Nationals - Super DIRTcar Series

Presenting Partner