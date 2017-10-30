Miss Snowball Derby Entries Received From All Over the Map

With the 50th Annual Snowball Derby just over one month away, the 4th Annual Miss Snowball Derby Pageant is entering the final countdown as ladies from all across the country continue to throw their names into the mix.

The field for this year’s Miss Snowball Derby is already an impressive one, with locals in the Pensacola, FL area well represented. However, the Miss Snowball Derby pageant isn’t just open to those locally; it’s open to women worldwide who would like to compete for the crown.

Surrounding areas such as Southern Alabama and Tallahassee are also represented on the list of current entrants, and entries from as far away as North Carolina have also been received.

The 2017 Miss Snowball Derby pageant is open to all ladies 18 years or older from anywhere in the land, so long as they attend the pageant on Thursday, November 16 and are present for the week of the Snowball Derby November 28 through December 3.

The winner will receive a $500 prize and will enjoy their reign as Miss Snowball Derby for one year, making personal appearances on behalf of Five Flags Speedway.

To register for the 4th Annual Miss Snowball Derby Pageant, visit www.5FlagsSpeedway.com.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

-51 Sports / Snowball Derby Press Release

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Highlights – Tri-Track Modifieds – Haunted Hundred at Seekonk (MA) Race of Champions to Remain at Lake Erie Speedway »