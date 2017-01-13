Minnesota Racer Goede Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Crash

Elko Speedway (MN) driver Matt Goede was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash last Saturday while racing in the TRL Cup Champ 440 qualifying races in Ironwood, Michigan. Goede was involved in a crash with another racer on the straightaway and was air lifted to a Wausau, Wisconsin hospital where he remains under close care.

Goede suffered multiple compound fractures to his femur and lower leg, as well as a broken knee cap and fractured pelvis. He also has compound fractures to his forearm, and elbow.

Jacob Goede, Matt’s brother, told Speed51.com that “He (Matt) feels really bad for the drivers and families involved. He’s comfortable right now, but can’t wait to leave. He said when they fix his leg up, he’s hopping on his good one out of there! He also can’t believe all the support he is getting and wants to thank everyone.”

Goede underwent surgery on his arm Wednesday and lower leg Thursday and will have surgery Monday on his upper leg. Additional fractures were found in his foot.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up for Goede for those wishing to help with medical expenses.

An update posted to the GoFundMe page on Thursday night indicated that Goede “had surgery to put one plate and eight screws in his lower leg. Surgery went well, just took a little longer than anticipated.”

He will remain in the hospital in advance of Monday’s surgery to put a rod in the upper leg and rebuild his kneecap.

For those interested in donating to Goede’s GoFundMe page, click here.

-By Jana Wimmer, Speed51.com Midwest Editor – Twitter: @JWimm22

-Photo credit: Matt Goede GoFundMe Page

Related Posts

« Brittney Zamora Making 1,400 Mile Trip to Race Chilly Willy 2017 Super DIRTcar Series Buzz: Changes and New Faces »