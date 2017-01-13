LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Matt Goede Snowmobile

Minnesota Racer Goede Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Crash

January 13, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - Midwest, Top Stories

Elko Speedway (MN) driver Matt Goede was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash last Saturday while racing in the TRL Cup Champ 440 qualifying races in Ironwood, Michigan. Goede was involved in a crash with another racer on the straightaway and was air lifted to a Wausau, Wisconsin hospital where he remains under close care.

 

Goede suffered multiple compound fractures to his femur and lower leg, as well as a broken knee cap and fractured pelvis.  He also has compound fractures to his forearm, and elbow.

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)

Jacob Goede, Matt’s brother, told Speed51.com that “He (Matt) feels really bad for the drivers and families involved.  He’s comfortable right now, but can’t wait to leave.  He said when they fix his leg up, he’s hopping on his good one out of there!  He also can’t believe all the support he is getting and wants to thank everyone.”

 

 

Goede underwent surgery on his arm Wednesday and lower leg Thursday and will have surgery Monday on his upper leg.  Additional fractures were found in his foot.

 

A GoFundMe page has been set-up for Goede for those wishing to help with medical expenses.

 

An update posted to the GoFundMe page on Thursday night indicated that Goede “had surgery to put one plate and eight screws in his lower leg. Surgery went well, just took a little longer than anticipated.”

 

He will remain in the hospital in advance of Monday’s surgery to put a rod in the upper leg and rebuild his kneecap.

 

For those interested in donating to Goede’s GoFundMe page, click here.

 

-By Jana Wimmer, Speed51.com Midwest Editor – Twitter: @JWimm22

-Photo credit: Matt Goede GoFundMe Page

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 7: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Red Eye 100 - Super Late Models

  • January 10-14: Tulsa Expo Center (OK) - Chili Bowl Nationals - Dirt Midgets

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

Presenting Partner