Mingus Teams With Wauters Motorsports for SLM Major Races

September 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

MOORESVILLE, NC — Mason Mingus will pilot the No. 5 Call 811 Before You Dig, Wauters Motorsports Toyota Camry Super Late Model (SLM) in the All American 400 (Fairground Speedway Nashville), the Winchester 400 (Winchester Speedway) and the Snowball Derby (5 Flags Speedway).

 

Mingus has two previous starts in the All American 400, four starts in the Winchester 400 with a best finish of third place in 2013 and two starts in the Snowball Derby.

 

The Brentwood, TN native spent three years in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) posting one top-five and four top-10 finishes. Mingus also has four starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

 

Mason Mingus:

“I’m looking forward to racing with Richie (Wauters). His equipment is top-notch whether it is in the Camping World Truck Series or the Super Late Model Series. We’ve known each other from the truck series and I have been looking at partnering with someone on some super late model races and he was the first one I called. Hopefully, we can bring home this Call 811 Before You Dig, Wauters team to a victory in at least one of these historic Super Late Model races.”

 

Richie Wauters:

“We are excited to have Mason (Mingus) driving for us in these upcoming races. He has a lot of experience at these tracks so I’m hoping for some top finishes in these prestigious events.”

 

The 33rd Annual All American 400 is slated for October 1st, the 46th Annual Winchester 400 October 8th and the 50th Annual Snowball Derby November 30th.

 

Wauters Motorsports Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

