LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
mid-american-stock-cars-promo-photo

Mid-American Stock Cars Set for Dirt/Pavement Indy Doubleheader

January 10, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Midwest, Ticker

Stock Car Racing will take a step back into history, as the Mid-American Stock Car Series heads into central Indiana to help celebrate this county’s most important racing weekend at two of the country’s most historic racetracks.

 

The series, known as the Midwest’s premier traveling sportsman series, will attempt to invoke the memories of days gone by, as it’s drivers and teams will compete on Thursday, May 25th on the 1 mile dirt oval of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. In a show of versatility, less than 24 hrs later on May 26th, the VERY same drivers AND cars will take to the track 21 miles to the west, for 40 laps of feature racing on the pavement at the fast 5/8-mile Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana.

 

Mid-American teams were intrigued when series owner Dave Gruenberg revealed a 2017 schedule that would have them competing on consecutive days at a couple of very different venues. Veteran drivers and newcomers alike were sent into their respective think tanks to consider how best confront these challenges.

 

Defending series Champion Ryan Gutneckt of Oak Creek WI, will lead the Mid-Am troops onto the Indy Mile, with “The Franklin Flyer”, former dirt late model standout Bill Prietzel also a favorite. Not to be denied will be strong contingent of drivers from the Hoosier State, led by many time MASCS competitor and central Indiana stalwart A.J. Smith.

 

Friday night’s contest will prove to be a dogfight as well. When the series last visited Lucas Oil Raceway in 2015, Waukesha, Wisconsin’s Rick Tackman proved up to the task and drove his Ford to victory in the 40 lap event. Indiana’s Tim Fulford registered a close second, and both are planning a return for this year’s event.

 

The two events are run in conjunction with Track Enterprises Week Of Indy events. Thursday’s festivities at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will feature the USAC Silver Crown Series, as will Friday’s event at Lucas Oil Raceway.

 

Learn more at www.midamericanracing.com or www.trackenterprises.com

 

-Track Enterprises Press Release

-Photo Credit: Track Enterprises

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 7: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Red Eye 100 - Super Late Models

  • January 10-14: Tulsa Expo Center (OK) - Chili Bowl Nationals - Dirt Midgets

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

Presenting Partner