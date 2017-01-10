Mid-American Stock Cars Set for Dirt/Pavement Indy Doubleheader

Stock Car Racing will take a step back into history, as the Mid-American Stock Car Series heads into central Indiana to help celebrate this county’s most important racing weekend at two of the country’s most historic racetracks.

The series, known as the Midwest’s premier traveling sportsman series, will attempt to invoke the memories of days gone by, as it’s drivers and teams will compete on Thursday, May 25th on the 1 mile dirt oval of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. In a show of versatility, less than 24 hrs later on May 26th, the VERY same drivers AND cars will take to the track 21 miles to the west, for 40 laps of feature racing on the pavement at the fast 5/8-mile Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Mid-American teams were intrigued when series owner Dave Gruenberg revealed a 2017 schedule that would have them competing on consecutive days at a couple of very different venues. Veteran drivers and newcomers alike were sent into their respective think tanks to consider how best confront these challenges.

Defending series Champion Ryan Gutneckt of Oak Creek WI, will lead the Mid-Am troops onto the Indy Mile, with “The Franklin Flyer”, former dirt late model standout Bill Prietzel also a favorite. Not to be denied will be strong contingent of drivers from the Hoosier State, led by many time MASCS competitor and central Indiana stalwart A.J. Smith.

Friday night’s contest will prove to be a dogfight as well. When the series last visited Lucas Oil Raceway in 2015, Waukesha, Wisconsin’s Rick Tackman proved up to the task and drove his Ford to victory in the 40 lap event. Indiana’s Tim Fulford registered a close second, and both are planning a return for this year’s event.

The two events are run in conjunction with Track Enterprises Week Of Indy events. Thursday’s festivities at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will feature the USAC Silver Crown Series, as will Friday’s event at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Learn more at www.midamericanracing.com or www.trackenterprises.com

-Track Enterprises Press Release

-Photo Credit: Track Enterprises

