Dirt Mods - Super DIRTcar Series - Albany Saratoga - Tim McCreadie - VL - 6-27-17

McCreadie Thanks Fans for Support Heading into Championship Race

October 19, 2017

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series concludes its 2017 campaign this weekend at Portsmouth Raceway Park with three drivers within 75 points vying for the championship. New York native Tim McCreadie is the points leader heading into the final race of the season. McCreadie recently published a letter thanking his team, family, friends and fans for their support throughout this season.

 

The letter can be read in its entirety below.

 

“As we prepare for the upcoming Dirt Track World Championship and the rest of 2017, I wanted to take a moment to personally thank everyone for their support this season. Thanks to Sweeteners Plus, Lornhorn Chassis, and our entire family of partners, we’ve enjoyed a successful 2017 thus far.

“We look forward to Portsmouth Raceway Park next weekend in hopes of competing for the DTWC win and claiming the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship. Regardless of the race or championship outcome this weekend, our team has accomplished a lot this season competing against the best competition that our sport has to offer.

 

“With that, I salute YOU the fans that spend your hard earned money supporting dirt track racing. Thank you for making these events possible and we look forward to seeing everyone this weekend in Portsmouth and then at The Dirt Track at Charlotte of World Finals!”

 

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

