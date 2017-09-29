T-Mac Has One Shot, Two Laps to Qualify for Super DIRT Week

It’s an annual pilgrimage that Tim McCreadie has made most of his life: the journey to Super DIRT Week.

Through 2015 the journey took him to the one-mile oval at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. With the “Moody Mile” now long gone, the destination has shifted north to Oswego Speedway. Despite the commitment now as a Dirt Late Model driver in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the former World of Outlaws Late Model champion still has time to run the Big-Block Modifieds of the Super DIRTcar Series, including Super DIRT Week.

“For us, it’s a way of life,” McCreadie said of Super DIRT Week. “It’s all I’ve known since I was a little kid, beginning of October I was usually missing school. To be a part of the driving side of it is still amazing, that’s why I do it. It’s hard to win, a few good guys have won it; we keep coming back to try and do it. To go to Oswego is pretty neat, as a kid I went to a bunch of races on the pavement and my dad ran on it. Now that they put dirt on it, last year I thought was an amazing event.”

While he forever lost a shot at winning at the “Moody Mile”, McCreadie has handled the transition in a very positive light, especially with the “Steel Palace” providing a short track setting with the big-race atmosphere. It’s something that McCreadie believes is a help for him and his fellow racers.

“At Syracuse, a lot of it was trying to be comfortable; you weren’t fast unless you were comfortable. Now at Oswego, it is much more like a short track. But it’s a big name short track race, all the stuff a lot of guys had issues with whether it was what it cost to be there, tire bills, motors, and especially purpose built cars is all out the window now. We’re taking a car we ran four or five times this year, ran at Malta, turned around and ran at Weedsport and then Canandaigua. We’re changing nothing to go to Oswego. For me I love it, I wish that has happened a long time ago, partly because I didn’t have as much success on the mile as far as finishes. A lot of the excuses for not running are gone now. It’s a good paying event and guys should come out in droves now.”

Coming off a win at Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, NY back in June, McCreadie is confident in his team and equipment. Now, it is a matter of the driver getting into the groove.

“Our biggest issue is transitioning from having the big cushions to the slower slick tracks, just because I’m out of it so much. You can talk to people until you’re blue in face, but until you start applying stuff to your own car, there’s no guarantee what works for Matt Sheppard works for me or anyone. It’s a learning process; I was glad we went to Weedsport when it slowed down and worked on some things. Hopefully, that gives us a big enough notebook to be competitive.”

At the same time, though, he feels that his Late Model experience could be of help if things get rough on track, literally, as they did in 2016.

“I understand what the track was last year and if those issues pop up. I think we’ll have it under control just because of my Late Model background and running on some rough tracks with big cushions,” McCreadie stated. “So the slick stuff is what we’re going to work on, but I feel like if things go our way we’ll have a chance. I’ve run these cars my whole life, I just don’t do it as much as I like to. With Vic (Coffey) doing all the work on the cars all year, I don’t have to worry about anything. It’s a lot calmer when I have to rush home from wherever we’re at.”

But all of this could be for not if McCreadie is unable to record one of the top six fastest laps in time trials come Thursday at Oswego, as he will be off attending to his Late Model duties in Pittsburgh, PA during the other opportunities to race into the show on Friday and Saturday.

“I have to tackle that race different than a normal Modified or Late Model race, with Sweetners we only have one shot at it. Friday and Saturday, I have to race in a different part of the country. We have to focus on qualifying and focus on getting locked in. The rest of it is pushed to the wayside. That’s what we will be doing.”

Time Trials for the Super DIRTcar Series are set to take place at Oswego Speedway, Thursday, October 5 at 2:45 p.m. The Billy Whittaker Cars 200 rolls Sunday, October 8 at 2 pm. Be sure to follow Super DIRT Week coverage right here on Speed51.com.

-By: Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA, RI & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

Related Posts

« Trackside Now: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Finale at Dover Speed51 to Post Awards for Race of Champions Weekend »