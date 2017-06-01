Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown to Be Broadcast on MAVTV

The Mid-Atlantic region’s highest paying Super Late Model race will be making its way into living rooms nationwide. Announced on Thursday afternoon by Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials, the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown at the famed Hickory Motor Speedway will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on the MAVTV network.

The announcement comes just one day after PASS and MAVTV officials announced that the 44th Annual Oxford 250 will be aired on a national broadcast network for the first time.

“The south has been clamoring for an Oxford 250 style event and the MegaMeltdown at Hickory is that event,” said PASS President Tom Mayberry. “MAVTV’s flag-to-flag coverage of the Oxford 250 and the MegaMeltdown 300 will give short track racers and their sponsors the coverage that they so desperately deserve and we are glad that PASS can provide them with that.”

A winner’s check of over $15,000 will be on the line for Super Late Model racers during the inaugural Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown on November 18. The race will serve as a rebirth of the traditional Mason-Dixon Meltdown with a larger purse, more laps and even more excitement.

The race will pay $15,000 to the winner and $1,000 to start, plus there will be an additional $25 per lap awarded to the race leader, which could push the winner’s total to $22,500.

At 300 green flag laps, the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown will feature true, live pit stops and strategy throughout the race.

To add even more excitement to the race, it will serve as the final race of the 2017 battle for the PASS National Championship Series. This means that those watching on MAVTV will see drivers from both the north and south battling it out for bragging rights at “the birthplace of the NASCAR stars.”

MAVTV, an American cable and satellite television channel owned by the automotive lubricant company Lucas Oil, has become the go-to channel for short track racing events in recent years. The company produces full race broadcasts for series such as the ARCA Racing Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, Lucas Oil Modified Series and many more.

The addition of two Pro All Stars Series events, the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown and the Oxford 250, to the network’s lineup further demonstrates the network’s support of short track racing.

Plans are also underway for another special announcement from the Pro All Stars Series in the near future.

Speed51.com, the nation’s leading short track racing news site, will handle the production of the television broadcast.

The air date for the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown and Oxford 250 will be announced at a later time.

With the addition of a nationally televised broadcast to both premier races, marketing opportunities will be at a premium. Those interested in marketing partnerships with the Pro All Stars Series are encouraged to email Alan Dietz at [email protected]

About PASS

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway.

About MAVTV

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports, that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup and NHRA Drag Racing. But MAVTV goes far beyond the national mainstream events and also covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from across the globe: Drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between.

About Speed51.com

Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing. Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt. Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television. The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

