Martinsville Speedway Issues Gear Rule Update for LMSC 300

September 7, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

The biggest Late Model Stock Car race of the year and the first race under the new LED lights at Martinsville Speedway, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, is less than a month away. Martinsville Speedway, which turned 70 years old on Thursday, has issued a new tech bulletin to competitors announcing a new gear change.

 

300x250 Martinsville 2017The new rule stipulates a 5.28 maximum for all Open/Built engines. All Crate-type engines will remain at 5.09 maximum.

 

Late Model Stock competitors can take to the half-mile paperclip in Martinsville on Thursday, September 14 for the open practice session for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

 

The first ValleyStar Credit Union 300 under the lights will take place on Saturday, September 23. Qualifying for the event will take place on Friday, September 22.

 

Race fans can purchase tickets and find camping information and more information on the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

 

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

