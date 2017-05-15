Marlar Rides the Rapids for WoO LM Win at Duck River

WHEEL, TN — The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series wrapped up a two-day swing through Tennessee at Duck River Raceway Park on Mother’s Day. Tennessee-native Mike Marlar wheeled his way to victory lane to claim his second-ever Series win.

“I love racing with the World of Outlaws,” said Marlar. “I don’t get to do it a lot but when they come to Tennessee or sometimes I will venture out and go racing with them. They are an awesome group of guys to race with… It’s fun to go racing at a top level like this.”

Marlar drove throughout the night after a racing in Illinois to take on the Outlaws in his home state. Luckily for him, the long haul paid off; $10,000 to be exact.

Marlar scored second in his heat race which put him in the redraw for the feature event. He then drew a fourth position start which would place him on the outside of the second row surrounded by Series young guns Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran and Tyler Erb.

Brandon Sheppard was able to gain an early lead over the field stretching the distance to 1.589 seconds by lap 15. The action ensued for second between Marlar and Moran until Moran got a right rear flat sending him to the pits on lap 23. The caution for Moran allowed for the field to reset ultimately shutting the door on Sheppard’s lead. Using his knowledge of the track to his advantage, Marlar began trying different lines to outrun the Rocket1 machine and on lap 35 he made the pass for the win. Marlar’s last win with the Series was in 2014 at Tazewell Speedway.

“I’m pretty happy with our finish but I know in my head that I probably gave that race up,” said Sheppard. “Mike did a really good job and he out did me there basically. I stayed in the same line and he kind of knew exactly where I was going to go and used it to his advantage. He got down in front of me on the front stretch here and I should have known it was time to start moving around a little bit.”

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series has seen nine different drivers appear in Victory Lane out 12 Series races this season. Next up for the Series will be three nights of action in Ohio at Atomic Speedway on May 26, Wayne County Speedway on May 27 and Tyler County Speedway on May 28.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Statistical Report; Duck River Raceway Park on May 14, 2017:

FEATURE: 1. 157- Mike Marlar[4]; 2. 1- Brandon Sheppard[1]; 3. 7- Rick Eckert[5]; 4. 116- Brandon Overton[8]; 5. 15- Steve Francis[11]; 6. 91- Tyler Erb[3]; 7. 3s- Brian Shirley[6]; 8. 25- Shane Clanton[12]; 9. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[9]; 10. 2c- Joey Coulter[14]; 11. 44- Chris Madden[15]; 12. 1*- Chub Frank[19]; 13. 98- Eric Hickerson[10]; 14. 9- Devin Moran[2]; 15. 18- Eric Wells[7]; 16. 14m- Morgan Bagley[17]; 17. 93- Donald Bradsher[13]; 18. 17r- Brad Skinner[18]; 19. 69*- Carder Miller[20]; 20. 18s- David Seibers[16]

-World of Outlaws Press Release

-Photo Credit: World of Outlaws

