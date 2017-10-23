Marketing and Advertising Opportunities Available for Snowball Derby

Each year the Snowball Derby cements itself as one of the biggest race weekends of the year. Once again, this December, fans from across the country and beyond will visit Five Flags Speedway to see who will be crowned the winner of the 50th Annual Snowball Derby.

For those reasons and more, the Snowball Derby and its surrounding events create an unbeatable opportunity for a company or organization to advertise their product or message. Companies can easily reach tens of thousands of fans in Pensacola, FL and its surrounding areas on race week, as well as the millions of potential customers reached through other marketing mediums, including social media.

“The Snowball Derby receives such local, regional and national exposure that it makes the race such a great opportunity for companies to get involved and have their products reach the most eyes,” said Tim Bryant, General Manager of Five Flags Speedway. “While every Snowball Derby is an important event, the 50th Snowball Derby obviously has a more special feel than any event before it. This is a great time for companies to be involved with this race because it will mean a lot of exposure for them and it will also allow us to sweeten the pot even more for our racers. From local to national companies, business will be hard pressed to find a better way to reach the short track racing market than through the Snowball Derby and its surrounding events. The amount of exposure experienced during this time can fit any kind of marketing plan.”

Companies can get involved with Five Flags Speedway and the Snowball Derby through a variety of different advertising avenues from contingency sponsorships to naming rights and a host of different awards to be distributed throughout Snowball Derby Week.

Five Flags Speedway will work with companies to custom-tailor marketing packages to fit each companies needs. Options can include prizes for drivers and teams competing in the Snowball Derby, fans attending the week-long event and more. Vendor space for companies or organizations looking to promote their products are also available.

Many local, regional and national companies have already signed on to partner with Five Flags Speedway and the 2017 Snowball Derby event, but there are still opportunities for companies of all sizes to get involved and reach the most passionate fans in all of motorsports.

For more information on marketing packages at the 49th Annual Snowball Derby, call Pat Bryant at 850-944-8400. Ticket information and more on the Snowball Derby can be found on www.snowballderby.com

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.comand www.5flagsspeedway.com.

For more information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby weekend at Five Flags Speedway, visit www.snowballderby.com. All media credential requests and inquiries for the Snowball Derby can be sent to Pat Bryant at [email protected].

