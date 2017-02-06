Maritime League of Legends Sets 2017 Schedule

Sackville, NB — The Maritime League of Legends Tour is pleased to announce their 2017 schedule of events. The 2017 schedule sees an expansion to ten races which will take place at the five premier oval race tracks between all three Maritime Provinces. The Series will entertain fans at some of the biggest stock car events Eastern Canada has to offer from May to September. All feature events will be 50 laps in length.

The Maritime League of Legends Tour will once again open their season on Saturday, May 20th at Scotia Speedworld. The track, located adjacent to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, will host three events in total on the 2017 schedule including races on August 12th and the season finale on September 16th. Nova Scotia’s Riverside International Speedway will host two events in 2017, including a Friday night, July 14th event on the IWK 250 Super Weekend and a Saturday, August 19th event as the undercard to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series stop to the high banked oval.

New Brunswick will host three Maritime League of Legends Tour events in 2017. Speedway 660 returns to the schedule for a second consecutive season as the Maritime League of Legends Tour will run on Saturday, September 2nd as a part of Speedweekend 2017. Petty International Raceway will host two events on the schedule, up from one in 2016. In addition to the Saturday, August 26th race on the 53rd River Glade International weekend, the Series will also take to the River Glade oval on Saturday, July 22nd.

The only scheduled stop to Prince Edward Island will take place on Saturday, August 5th at Oyster Bed Speedway. This is the third consecutive season the track is on the schedule with both previous editions of this event going to Cory Hall (Jolicure, NB).

One event, scheduled to take place in the month of June, is expected to be added to the schedule and will be posted on MaritimeLegends.ca once the race is confirmed.

The Maritime League of Legends Tour is also excited to welcome Scott Hall and Darren Sherwood to their Board of Directors. Hall will serve as President in 2017 and Sherwood will take the post of Vice President on the board. Hall and Sherwood were voted to their positions at the Maritime League of Legends Tour Annual General Meeting on January 15th. The Maritime League of Legends would like to thank Ann and Darrin Butcher for their service as outgoing President and Vice President and wish them all the best in their future racing endeavors.

Registration forms for race teams competing in the 2017 Maritime League of Legends Tour are available now through the Documents section of MaritimeLegends.ca. An INEX Canadian license is also required for every driver registered for the Maritime League of Legends Tour and can be found through US Legend Cars International Inc.

2017 Maritime League of Legends Tour Schedule

***Schedule subject to change without notice. All feature races are 50-laps in length. Start times to be announced.

Date Venue Location Saturday, May 20th Scotia Speedworld Enfield, NS June TBA TBA Friday, July 14th Riverside International Speedway James River, NS Saturday, July 22nd Petty International Raceway River Glade, NB Saturday, August 5th Oyster Bed Speedway Oyster Bed Bridge, PE Saturday, August 12th Scotia Speedworld Enfield, NS Saturday, August 19th Riverside International Speedway James River, NS Saturday, August 26th Petty International Raceway River Glade, NB Saturday, September 2nd Speedway 660 Geary, NB Saturday, September 16th Scotia Speedworld Enfield, NS

About The Maritime League of Legends:

The Maritime League of Legends Association was formed in 2005 by a group of racer’s wanting to grow the Legends Cars division in the Maritime Provinces of Canada. In 2017, the Maritime League of Legends Tour will visit five venues throughout Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island between May and September during its ten race season. For more information on the Maritime League of Legends, please visit www.maritimelegends.ca.

-Maritime League of Legends Association Press Release

-Photo Credit: Maritime League of Legends Association

Related Posts

« Majeski, Hirschman Headline Latest Round of World Series Entries