Man Charged With Strangulation at New York Dirt Track

New Lebanon, New York – On June 4, 2017, New York State Police from the New Lebanon barracks and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation from SP Livingston arrested Paul A. Larochelle, 48 years old, of Peru, Massachusetts, for Strangulation in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony.



On June 3, 2017 at approximately 11:09 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the Lebanon Valley Speedway for a reported harassment complaint. An investigation indicated that following a verbal dispute between pit crews, Larochelle choked the male victim causing injury and disorientation. The victim declined medical attention.



Larochelle was arraigned before Judge Byrne in the Town of New Lebanon Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance. The defendant is due to reappear in New Lebanon Court on June 22, 2017.

-New York State Police Report – Troop K Commander Major Robert M. Nuzzo

