Majeski Nets First Midwest Tour Win of 2017 at State Park

Although it was not the most dominate win of Ty Majeski’s ARCA Midwest Tour career, it was clear he had the car to beat Sunday at State Park Speedway (WI).

After a rain out Saturday, 25 cars took to the track for the second race of the 2017 season. John DeAngelis led the field to the green following his win in the qualifier, but was not able to hold Jonathon Eilen off through several attempts to start the race. Overall, three attempts were made to start the race, as on the first try a six-car pileup occurred involving Andrew Morrissey, Paul Schafer Jr, Chris Weinkauf, Jamie Wallace, Ricky Baker, and Tim Sauter Jr.

A second attempt at a restart resulted in yet another caution when a three-wide battle resulted in MG Gajewski spinning in turn two.

Ty Majeski, a now three-time winner of the event, entered the top five on lap 13 after the invert left him to start 12th. He was then patient in passing Dalton Zehr for the fourth spot, but succeeded on the inside line on lap 27. Majeski wasted no time afterwards, using lapped traffic over the next several laps to put him in the second spot.

The third caution of the race came out just one lap past halfway when Jason Weinkauf and Travis Dassow made contact, sending Dassow around on the front stretch. Both Eilen and Majeski chose the inside line to restart, which worked well for both drivers.

With 46 laps to go, the final caution of the race flew when Paul Shafer Jr, Tim Sauter Jr, and Jeremy Brickner came sliding across the front stretch, Brickner barely avoiding the landscape in victory lane. All three of those drivers would be able to continue.

The next restart would be the final restart, as the cars resumed racing speed with 45 laps to go. Eilen had the advantage, but Majeski chased him down and made the pass with 25 laps to go and ran away from the field.

“Obviously track position would have been nice to have, but at the end the best car prevailed,” Majeski stated. “If you can’t get it done in 100 laps, you probably aren’t good enough to get it done.”

Eilen finished second and was full of smiles after the race.

“The car was really good at the beginning, but started to get real slick at the end there,” he said. “This was our first race in our new Toby (Nuttleman) car so a great start to the season.”

The next race for the ARCA Midwest Tour takes place at Jefferson Speedway (WI) next Saturday, May 27.

-By Caleb Slouha, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

The Finish:

1 91 Ty Majeski 2 77 Jonathan Eilen 3 75 Chris Weinkauf 4 119 Dalton Zehr 5 75h Dillon Hammond 6 76 Jason Weinkauf 7 44 Justin Mondeik 8 20 Jim Sauter Jr -1 9 18 Michael Ostdiek -1 10 35 Travis Dassow -1 11 14 Austin Nason -1 12 9 Jerry Brickner -1 13 36 Dan Fredrickson -1 14 42 Dennis Prunty -2 15 43 Matt Kocourek -2 16 7s Paul Shafer Jr -2 17 7 John DeAngelis Jr -2 18 8 Chad Butz -2 19 22 MG Gajewski -8 20 39 Andrew Morrissey -18 21 54 Rich Schumann Jr -28 22 12 Mark Mackesy -36 23 52 Ricky Baker -100 24 87 Jamie Wallace -100 25 0 Andy Jones DNS

