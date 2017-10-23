Majeski Pushes 2017 Win Percentage to Almost 60 Percent

The 2017 racing season has been a matter of quality over quantity for Seymour, Wisconsin’s Ty Majeski. Although he may not have entered as many Super Late Model races this season, Majeski has bested his previous season with almost a 60% winning percentage. On Sunday, he added another win to his 2017 season after capturing the Falloween 150 victory at the Dells Raceway Park (WI).

Majeski beat two of the Midwest’s best in Casey Johnson for the win and John Beale who finished third. The win brought Majeski’s win count to around 20 for the 2017 season.

“I honestly don’t know how many wins we are up to now this year,” Majeski told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “I guess you know you have been having a good season when you cant keep track of how many wins you have this season.”

The problem of losing track of wins is not something that many drivers can say that they have, but this season hasn’t been as easy for Majeski as he has been spread between multiple places this summer.

“This season has been a huge success,” Majeski stated. “We didn’t know how we were going to top last year but we have. We haven’t ran as many races. I think we’ve ran around thirty but we have won close to twenty, so even though we haven’t raced as much our win percentage is higher and that’s a really cool thing to have.”

Between his Super Late Model races, Majeski has made two NASCAR XFINITY starts for Roush Fenway Racing and four ARCA Racing Series starts this season. He works in the RFR shop helping with the shocks and suspension during the week.

“It’s been a whole new experience running ARCA and getting my feet wet in the XFINITY Series,” Majeski explained.

Majeski credits some of the success he has been having this season to the things he has learned both in the shop and behind the wheel of the bigger, heavier cars.

“It’s been crazy having to go back and forth between North Carolina and Wisconsin for racing but I think that what I have been doing in the shop (at Roush Fenway Racing) has helped us in our season this year.”

Super Late Model racing is almost over in the Midwest with only one race left on the schedule. Majeski temporarily turns his attention towards the Harvest at Golden Sands Speedway next weekend. After that, all focus goes towards the 50th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

“We are going to try and go in a little more prepared than we have in the past few years. This is a race that any racer wants to add to their resume.”

Story by: Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

Photo By: Bruce Nuttleman

Related Posts

« 50 for 50: Snowball Derby Broke & Made Rick Crawford VIDEO: Highlights – Granite State Pro Stock Series – Waterford (CT) »