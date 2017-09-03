Majeski Overcomes Damage to Win Midwest Tour at Dells

Although Ty Majeski scored his sixth ARCA Midwest Tour win of the season Saturday night, his path to victory lane at Dells Raceway Park (WI) was not as smooth as the Wisconsin driver would have liked.

During his heat race for the 101-lap feature, three cars made contact on the frontstretch with Majeski receiving the most damage. Luckily, his Toby Nuttleman-led team was able to make the necessary changes to get the No. 91 race ready.

“It tore the front end up really bad. Knocked the radiator out, the bumper, the hood is junk,” Majeski told Speed 51.com powered by JEGS. “To get it turned around and get it ready like the team did is pretty remarkable.”

After starting in the eighth position, the part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver patiently worked his way towards the front while Bobby Kendall and Rich Schumann Jr. battled for the lead. With 86 laps to go, Majeski took over second place on a restart and then began pressuring Schumann Jr. for the top spot. Over the next 20 laps, the two traded the lead multiple times while making contact on numerous occasions.

“I don’t really know what to think of that,” Majeski said while addressing the contact. “I didn’t touch him when I passed him; I guess he wanted the lead back, which I understand we are all racing for the lead.”

Eventually, Majeski took over sole possession of the lead and pull away to the checkered flag.

While the laps continued, it was Dalton Zehr who proved to be the best bridesmaid, outrunning the rest of the field except for the leader.

“(Majeski) had a better long run car. We could only match his speed for a brief time, otherwise, he had us covered.” Zehr said about the winner. “The fastest car won today.”

With just two races remaining on the schedule, it will be difficult for Paul Shafer Jr, who finished 13th Saturday night, to make up the ground needed on Majeski. Shafer entered the night trailing Majeski by 186 points.

The series next heads to Elko Speedway (MN) on Saturday, September 23.

Speed Central coverage of Saturday’s ARCA Midwest Tour Race at Dells Raceway Park can be found by clicking here.

-By Caleb Slouha, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

ARCA Midwest Tour Unofficial Results

Dells Raceway Park (WI) – September 2, 2017

1 91 Ty Majeski 2 119 Dalton Zehr 3 75 Chris Weinkauf 4 11 Bobby Kendall 5 39 Andrew Morrissey 6 5 Casey Johnson 7 9 Derek Kraus 8 42 Dennis Prunty 9 77 Jonathan Eilen 10 76 Jason Weinkauf 11 43 Matt Kocourek 12 54 Rich Schumann, Jr 13 7s Paul Shafer, Jr -1 14 35 Travis Dassow -1 15 52 Keith Tolf -2 16 7 John DeAngelis, Jr -2 17 18 Michael Ostdiek -2 18 75h Dillon Hammond -2 19 44 Justin Mondeik -30 20 47 Travis Sauter -36 21 12 Nick Murgic -36 22 14 Austin Nason -37 23 36 Dan Fredrickson -52 24 78 Skylar Holzhausen -82 25 52b Ricky Baker -88

