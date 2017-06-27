Magic Mile’s Top Magician Gearing Up for Showdown Weekend

The New England Short Track Showdown is giving many short track racers in the Northeast the rare opportunity to participate on one of the region’s greatest stages, New Hampshire Motor Speedway. While most drivers entered have never raced on the full “Magic Mile,” there is a select few coming in that have many laps around NHMS including one of the most successful drivers in the track’s history.

Eddie MacDonald has become synonymous with racing at the Loudon, New Hampshire oval with nine career wins between the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, American- Canadian Tour Invitational event and a lone Super Late Model win in Pro All Stars Series competition. This Saturday, MacDonald is looking to get into double digits in the overall column as he looks to win the 50-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series feature.

“Eddie Mac” knows that it will be difficult this time around with a packed field and his personal attention split between multiple cars in the shop.

“It’s going to be tough,” MacDonald told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “We’re trying to get ready for it, pretty busy also with our K&N Cars, trying to get them together. We got the K&N races coming up at Thompson and Loudon, so we’re really focusing on those. We’re still hoping to come to New Hampshire with a good car, be competitive and go for a win.”

MacDonald’s time at Loudon goes beyond Pro Stocks, Late Models and K&N Stock Cars. He has recorded starts at New Hampshire in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. While he won’t pick a single favorite, he is looking forward to getting back there in a Pro Stock.

“Pro Stocks are a lot of fun there,” MacDonald stated. “Being so wide and light with the horsepower, it’s a fun class of cars to drive in, especially there. Racing anything at New Hampshire is always fun.”

MacDonald’s record in Loudon speaks for itself. His nine wins is just one shy of the track record held by Modified drivers Mike Stefanik and Ted Christopher. MacDonald’s record at the track, combined with the venue’s prestige, makes it a personal favorite.

“It’s definitely one of my favorite tracks, it always has been growing up around New England and having New Hampshire,” he explained. “Everyone puts a little more effort into the track. Going back with all those wins makes it that much more fun.”

While MacDonald is ready for another shot with the Pro Stock, he has also been very impressed with the amount of participation across all the participating series, which includes the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Northeast Mini Stock Tour, the brand-new Street Stock Showdown Series, in addition to the Granite State Pro Stocks.

“It’s great that they’re using this weekend to have all these races besides just during the Cup weekend. It’s a great chance for everyone to run on the track, where it has been more difficult in the past.”

The track will be open for all participating teams to test on Friday, but MacDonald is not expecting to make it until Saturday for the morning practice.

Speed51.com will be on site at New Hampshire Motor Speedway both Friday and Saturday for in-depth coverage of the inaugural New England Short Track Showdown.

