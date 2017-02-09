Madison SLM Triple Crown to Be Contested on McCreary Tires

Oregon, WI — Madison International Speedway announced that their Super Late Model Triple Crown Challenge will be contested on the McCreary tire for the 2017 season. In an unprecedented move, all teams earning Triple Crown points last season will receive a set of McCreary 10” tires when they arrive for the opening round, Friday June 2. All told, 25 teams will receive this offer, with additional sets being awarded to new teams as available based on entry date.

“Between what we have seen in preliminary testing, how their sister American Racer brand has performed in our Weekly Late Model platform, coupled with the feedback we got from the top Must See Racing Sprint Car teams about their limited tire use, I felt this was the best way to introduce this tire in a Super Late Model setting.” Stated Madison International Speedway owner Gregg McKarns.

The McCreary Late Model tire was re-introduced in 2016, commemorating their 100 years in the tire business, and nearly sixty years in the racing industry. Though the McCreary name has a great history, this tire package has some new features such as a wider stance and a new right side tread compound for better heat resistance. “We are extremely pleased to be part of the Triple Crown and Madison International Speedway. With the new McCreary Late Model tire, I think teams will be very pleased with its performance. We are looking forward to three great races.” Added Scott Junod, of Race Tires America.

The Super Late Model Triple Crown will feature 50 lap events on ‘Wisconsin’s Fastest Half Mile’, paying $500 to start and $1,500 to win each race. Additionally, a $3,000 point fund has been posted, being spread amongst the top five point positions. The Midwest Tour rules package will be utilized for the three races. Friday Night June 2 marks the first round, with July 7 and August 18 ‘Howie Lettow 50’ determining the Champion. For additional information visit www.misracing.com or call 608-835-9700.

The Details:

Side Size Description Product # Compound

Left 26.5/10.0-15 McCreary Speed Star JMRWJ 851

Right 27.0/10.0-15 McCreary Speed Star JMRW4 R111

Retail Price: $130

