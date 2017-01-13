Madison Int’l Speedway Reveal 2017 Racing Schedule

Oregon, WI — ‘Wisconsin’s Fastest Half Mile’ will be full of activity during the 2017 calendar year, with auto racing, street drags, destruction and more making up a memorable season ahead. The McKarns family invites you to enjoy their family owned and operated NASCAR sanctioned facility just south of Madison in beautiful Oregon, WI.

“Being a race fan myself, it is always exciting to see this schedule come together.” Stated Gregg McKarns. “Each week, we will have something different, something that should capture your imagination and keep the fun in racing. We were able to build upon our traditional events, add some new visiting series, expand our successful Street Drags, there is a lot to look forward to in the new year.”

Racing action will kick off on Sunday afternoon May 7 with the Joe Shear Classic presented by SCAG Power Equipment. For the first time, this event will be a 200 lap contest for the Stars and Cars of the ARCA Midwest Tour, utilizing the popular Controlled Pit Stops throughout the event, adding to the strategies at play on and off the track. A $5,000 payday awaits the winner in the annual event which will now pay $1,000 to start. The Midwest Tour will be joined once again by the Mid-American Stock Car Series and Midwest Trucks.

Weekly Friday Night racing under the lights will begin the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season at Madison on Friday May 19. The Club LaMark NASCAR Late Models, Dave’s White Rock Sportsman and Pelliteri Waste Systems Bandits will be joined by the Illinois Vintage Racing Association and 6shooters on Opening Night. Madison’s NASCAR divisions will be joined throughout the season by various visiting divisions, including the Midwest Compact Series, Hobby Stocks, Legends, Bandoleros, Illini Midget Racing Series, Illinois Vintage and 6shooters.

The Super Late Model Triple Crown Challenge opens up the month of June, as the first of three 50 lap Super Late Model feature events takes place on Friday June 2, joining the Super Late Models will be the Midwest Trucks, Central States Super Cups and 6shooters. Round II is slated for Friday July 7, a night which will see both Super Late Models and NASCAR Late Models as well as Sportsman, Bandits and 6shooters. The ‘Howie 50’ title round will decide the Triple Crown Championship on Friday August 18, marking the final Super Late Model event at MIS for the season. The Midwest Trucks and Central States Super Cups will also be in competition during the Howie Lettow Classic.

Back by popular demand, the Montgomery Ward 200 will once again by contested under the lights on Friday night June 23. See the rising stars of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards in their full size stock cars, complete with Live on the Fly Pit Stops. Last year, Florida’s Josh Williams made a daring late race pass to take the victory hardware south. Many of today’s top talents have found success at Madison in ARCA competition and that trend looks to continue during the Montgomery Ward 200. The ARCA Racing Series will begin its season at Daytona International Speedway in February during Speedweeks.

Friday Night June 30 marks the traditional stop for the Big 8 Late Model Series during Salute to America Night, featuring the Area’s Biggest and Best Air and Ground Fireworks Display. The Weekly Warriors of the Big 8 Series will go for 48 laps, with preliminary and feature events for the Great Northern Sportsman Series and Midwest Dash Series as well. Once the racing conclude, fans will be treated to a gigantic Fireworks display, voted “Best in the Midwest”, three years running.

Two nights will feature Double Features for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions. The first Double Feature night is Friday July 21 with the second taking place during Whelen Championship Night on Friday September 1. The Late Models, Sportsman and Bandits will all battle for double points to decide their respective Championship. Additionally, the Madtown Meltdown Speed Trials will add to the Championship Night festivities, with two $1,000 bonuses on the line for the driver establishing a new track record, with both an open wheeled and fender division in 2017.

Big Rigs and Big Wings take center stage on Friday July 28. The Bandit Big Rig Racing Series will make its first ever appearance at Madison International Speedway. Full size Semi Trucks take to the high banked half mile, marking their only Wisconsin appearance. They will be joined by the Must See Racing Sprint Cars, featuring 700 horsepower, winged open wheeled machines, the fastest racecars to take on Madison. The Midwest Trucks and 6shooters round out the action packed evening.

Another new twist for 2017, Madison International Speedway’s Friday August 4 Badgerland Challenge will decide the Championship for the three race contest which also includes the top teams from Jefferson Speedway and Slinger Super Speedway. The past two seasons, MIS has hosted the opening round of the Badgerland. Late Model teams will compete for a title and also collect the all-important home track team points to determine the winning home track, an honor which MIS intends to wrestle away from Jefferson Speedway, who has that honor the prior two seasons. Sportsman teams will also compete for the Sportsman Badgerland title, while the Bandits and Hobby Stocks complete the night.

Three Buck Nights are scheduled, featuring all concession items for just a dollar and two dollar beer. Those dates are Friday May 26, Friday July 21 during the Hall of Fame Night and Friday August 25 which will feature an on-track Fan Autograph Session. Additionally, three Kid’s Nights will feature different kid related activities in addition to FREE admission for those ages 11 and under. A Kid’s Candy Scramble is set for Friday June 9, the $1,000 Kid’s Coin Scramble happens July 14 with Kid’s Bike and Big Wheel races on Friday August 11.

Six Street Drags are set to go in 2017, with the first 300’ drag competition taking place on Sunday April 30. The next five Thursday Night Street Drags will be held the second Thursday of each month, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10 and September 14. A new Corvette Bracket has been added to the 14 existing brackets, which make up the Street Drag program in addition to the Shine ‘N Show contest. The final Street Drag of 2016 saw a record 193 bracket cars take to the strip, marking the conclusion of the first year of the event.

September 8 marks the annual Night of Destruction featuring Monster Trucks, Fireworks and destruction of anything with wheels. The 6shooters will take on the Ring of Fire track, with Roll Over Contests, Spectacular Drags, Steel Wall Crashes and more planned for the family fun filled evening.

A Farmer’s and Flea Market has also be added on Saturdays throughout the season, beginning on Saturday May 13th. The bi-weekly market will be held from 9am-3pm in the pit area with free admission to patrons. Those wishing to join the over 100 vendors displaying on May 13 are encouraged to call the Speedway Office for more information.

Heading into its third year as Madison’s NASCAR Home Track, Madison International Speedway is located at 1122 Sunrise Road in Oregon, WI, just south of Highway 138 which runs between Oregon and Stoughton. For additional information visit www.misracing.com or call 608-835-9700.

-Madison International Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Madison International Speedway

