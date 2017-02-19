Madden Makes Late Pass for Winter Freeze Win at Screven

Sylvania, Ga. — The second night of Winter Freeze VII had everyone in the crowd sitting on their edge of their seats for all 50-laps of the Craftsman Club Feature. For 45 of the 50-laps tonight for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series event at Screven Motor Speedway, Tyler Erb held on to the lead despite Billy Moyer Jr.’s effort to pass him on multiple restarts.

Although Moyer Jr. didn’t have success trying to pass Erb on the restarts, Chris Madden had no trouble wheelin’ and dealin’ around the track as he was able to take full advantage of every restart. Three times when yellow went back to green he was able to easily pass cars between turns one and two. Madden started the Feature in position eight and on lap 45 he made the pass for the lead and headed straight to Victory Lane for his $10,000 check followed by Erb and Moyer Jr.

Madden was not the only driver on the move. Brandon Overton started 12 in the Feature but was able to maneuver his no. 116 Dream Ride to fifth place. Additionally, Steve Casebolt was able to move up the chain from a 23 starting position to finish 12th.

The two-night showdown at Screven Motor Speedway proved that Madden is a force to be reckoned with on the track and will be a threat to the Championship point standings throughout the season. Madden will head to Volusia Speedway Park for DIRTcar Nationals as the leader in points.

“Obviously we’re feeling good,” said Chris Madden. “We are in the south and now we are headed to Volusia. We run really good there. We have come out of [Screven] with a win and a second [place finish] which is extremely well so we are looking forward to going to Volusia now and then from then on we are just going to do the best we can do. We are at a little disadvantage out there on the road. Those guys have been to those places many many times and some of those places will be my first time ever. I am a pretty adaptive driver so hopefully we can adapt to it and get our car good enough to be consistent and so far we have been able to do that.”

The World of Outlaws Cratfsman Late Model Series is headed to Volusia Speedway Park for a three-day event at DIRTcar Nationals, February 23-25, 2017.

–World of Outlaws Press Release

-Photo credit: @WoOLateModels

Craftsman Club Feature – (40 Laps)- 1. 44- Chris Madden[8][$10,225] 2. 91- Tyler Erb[1][$5200] 3. 21JR- Billy Moyer Jr [2][$3200] 4. 1- Brandon Sheppard[5][$2700] 5. 116- Brandon Overton[12][$2200] 6. 99jr-Frank Heckenast Jr[3][$1950] 7. 101-Casey Roberts[6][$1400] 8. 9-Devin Moran[4][$1600] 9. 18-Eric Wells[15][$1250] 10. 3s-Brian Shirley[16][$1150]11. 14M-Morgan Bagley[9][$1100] 12. C9- Steve Casebolt[23][$1050] 13. 7-Rick Eckert[17][$1100] 14. 1*- Chub Frank[20][$1000] 15. 25- Shane Clanton[14][$1000] 16. 2c- Joey Coulter[24][$1300] 17. 0- Dale Hollidge[11][$770] 18. 72-Jason Covert[19][$750] 19. 24-D-Michael Brown[20][$730] 20. 77-Brian Connor[22][$700] 21. 22F-Chris Ferguson[14][$700] 22. 21-Ivedent Lloyd Jr[10][$700] 23. 11B-Ray Cook[18][$700] 24. 17M-Dale McDowell[11][$700]

