LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Ryan Partridge celebrates his Lucas Oil Modified win at Kern County Raceway Park. (Photo credit: Speed51.com)

Lucas Oil Modifieds Back in Action at 2017 Winter Showdown

January 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Southwest, Region - West, Ticker

Bakersfield, CA — The 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, California will once again feature a $5,000 to win event for Modifieds.

 

The nationally televised Winter Showdown, is the “Richest Short Track Race in the Nation” with over $150,000 in prize money for Super Late Models and Tour Cars, draws the top Super Late Model drivers in the country, including two-time event winner Bubba Pollard from Senoia, Georgia and west coast standout Derek Thorn.

 

The Modified race will open the Saturday night, February 11, 2017, card with a 50 lap shootout at the state-of-the-art California half-mile oval, billed as the “Spray Nine 50”. The Modifieds will be followed by the 250 lap $30K to win Winter Showdown. The Modifieds will once again be officiated by the staff of the Lucas Oil Modified Series.

 

“We have a great relationship with Greg Scheidecker and everyone at the Lucas Oil Modified Series,” stated the SRL’s Larry Collins. “They’re a great group to work with and always put on an exciting show for the fans. We’re looking forward to having the Modifieds back again at the 2017 Winter Showdown.”

 

The 3rd Annual Winter Showdown is set for February 9-11, 2017.

 

For rules and additional Modified information contact Greg Scheidecker at [email protected], for more Winter Showdown information go to www.srlsouthwesttour.com or contact the SRL office at 661-679-4681.

 

-SRL Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 7: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Red Eye 100 - Super Late Models

  • January 10-14: Tulsa Expo Center (OK) - Chili Bowl Nationals - Dirt Midgets

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

Presenting Partner