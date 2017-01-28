Lucas Oil Dirt Season Kicks Off With Super Bowl of Racing

BATAVIA, OHIO — The highly anticipated 2017 season for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will kick off with the Rhino AG Super Bowl of Racing – Presented by General Tire Thursday, February 9th through Saturday, February 11th at Golden Isles Speedway in Brunswick, GA.

The Super Bowl of Racing will get underway on Thursday, February 9th with an open practice for all competing divisions. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage on Friday, February 10th in the first championship points-earning event of the 2017 season, which includes a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Super Bowl of Racing will conclude on Saturday night with a 60-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Both nights will include a full program of racing for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, along with the Southern Thunder Late Models, Street Stocks, and E-Mods.

Rhino is a leader in the agricultural equipment industry with emphasis on tractor mounted rotary cutters and flail grass mowers, front end tractor loaders, backhoes, and hay mowers; rear blades, post hole diggers, finishing mowers, rotary tillers, boom cutters, and landscape rakes. Rhino equipment is used in agricultural, commercial, or industrial mowing applications, landscape preparation, pasture aeration, roadside maintenance, and many other farm and ranch applications. Three-point, pull-type, and semi-mount units are available. For more information, visit: www.servis-rhino.com.

For 100 years General Tire has been an innovation leader, introducing new styles and technology to adapt to changing needs and protect what we love with top quality products designed for every condition. Today, General Tire is an industry leading manufacturer of off-road, high performance, SUV, light truck, 4×4, and passenger tires. To learn more or find a dealer near you, visit: www.generaltire.com.

Golden Isles Speedway is located off Highway 82 in Waynesville, GA, just 12 miles west of I-95 at Exit 29. For tickets or more information, visit: www.gisdirt.com or call the track office at (916) 386-0061.

The Best Western Plus Inn & Suites in Brunswick is the official host hotel of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Super Bowl of Racing. The Best Western Plus Inn & Suites is offering a discounted rate to fans and racers who mention the Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing when making their reservation. To make reservations, please call: (912) 265-1114.

Other recommended area hotels include:

Quality Inn Brunswick (please call (912) 265-4600 for reservations)

EconoLodge Brunswick (please call (912) 264-8666 for reservations)

Track Information:

Golden Isles Speedway

Phone Number: 912-386-0061

Location: 101 Speedway Drive,, Waynesville, GA 31566

Website: www.gisdirt.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, LM40

In the Event of a Day Time “Makeup” Show:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races and B-Main.

*For the Feature, competitors may use 2 new rear tires of choice.

*No cutting or siping of any right rear tire.

Friday Night Event Purse:

$10,000-to-win: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

Saturday Night Event Purse:

$12,000-to-win: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

-Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Press Release. Photo credit: Heath Lawson

Related Posts

« Bonsignore, TC Among Friday Winners Indoors in Atlantic City Tri-Track Mod Series Open Preregistration for 2017 Season »