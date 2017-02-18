Lucas Dirt LM Winternationals Finale Canceled Due to Rain

TAMPA, FL — Saturday night’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned, Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs at East Bay Raceway Park has been canceled. With the forecast for heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, Speedway and Series officials have been forced to cancel the event.

On Sunday night, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will head to Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, FL. The Lucas Oil Winter Nationals – presented by GEICO will include a complete show of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $10,000 to win, 50-lap main event. For more information, visit: www.bubbaracewaypark.com.

-Lucas Oil LM Dirt Series Press Release

-Photo credit: Heath Lawson

