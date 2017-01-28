Lonesome Pine Raceway Releases 15-Event 2017 Schedule

COEBURN, Va. – 15 events make up the 2017 schedule of events for Lonesome Pine Raceway (LPR).

The Southwest Virginia track will open up the season with a full night of NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing on Saturday, April 8. Labor Day weekend will bring the race season to a close on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Eight divisions will compete at LPR throughout the season.

Late Model Stock Car, Modified Street, Pure 4, Mod 4, Pure Street and Bandolero divisions will return to action in 2017.

After a multi-year absence from weekly competition, the Legend Car division is set to be back on the high banks this season. A new front wheel drive six-cylinder division will also make its debut.

Two touring series will pay visit to the 0.375-mile oval during the season.

The Southeast Super Truck Series is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 with the Southeast Super Stock Series, Carolina Vintage Racers, and Mini Cups.

For the second season in a row, the Super Cup Stock Car Series will return on Saturday, Aug. 5. The series will be featured with a full night of NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions.

LPR will again operate closely with nearby Kingsport (Tennessee) Speedway, utilizing the same rules and regulations.

“Keeping the rules and regulations the same at both Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway is beneficial for both the fans and race teams,” said Karen Tunnell, Kingsport Speedway general manager. “It creates a great opportunity for a full weekend of racing in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“Everyone at Kingsport Speedway is very excited to continue to work alongside LPR.”

The two facilities will host the season preview mall show on Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Mall at Johnson City from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Over 30 race cars and drivers are confirmed to be attending.

The full 2017 schedule for LPR is as follows:

February 25 – Mall Show at The Mall at Johnson City

April 1 – Open Practice

April 6 – Open Practice

April 8 – Season Opener

April 15 – Race

April 22 – No Race (NASCAR at Bristol)

April 29 – Race

May 6 – No Race

May 13 – Race

May 20 – No Race (Late Models at Bristol)

May 27 – Race

June 3 – Food City Night at The Pine

June 10 – No Race

June 17 – Race

June 24 – No Race

July 1 – Fourth of July Race

July 8 – Race

July 15 – No Race

July 22 – Race

July 29 – Southeast Super Truck Series

August 5 – Race & Super Cup Stock Car Series

August 12 – Race

August 19 – No Race (NASCAR at Bristol)

August 26 – Race

September 2 – Season Finale Race

(Tentative and subject to change.)

-Lonesome Pine Raceway Press Release. Photo credit: Drew Hierwater

