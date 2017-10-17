LOG IN
Mods Tri Track Seekonk Open Wheel Wednesday 2015

Live Video Stream Announced for Seekonk’s Haunted Hundred

October 17, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Throughout the 2017 season, Speed51.com and Seekonk Speedway (MA) have joined forces on multiple occasions to showcase some of the finest short track racing not just in the Northeast, but the entire nation. Spearheading this effort have been the multiple live broadcasts seen exclusively on Speed51.com.

 

To close out 2017, Seekonk Speedway will play host to a new event – the inaugural Haunted Hundred for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series on Saturday, October 28 – that race fans anywhere in the world will be able to view live on Speed51 TV.

 

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE LIVE VIDEO TICKET

 

This fresh event carries over the tradition of Modified racing from Seekonk’s summertime Open Wheel Wednesday event to an Autumn Saturday afternoon. This $6,000-to-win race will also serve as the final major motorsports event in all of New England for 2017.

 

“This race will serve as one last hoorah for short track racing fans in the Northeast,” said Speed51.com Editor Brandon Paul.  “While we expect to see a great crowd on hand for this inaugural race, we’re excited to be able to bring the excitement to those unable to make it to Seekonk, Massachusetts.  It should be a fun event for fans all over the country to watch.”

 

300x250 Tri-Track Haunted Hundred PPVMany top Modified drivers are expected to attend, including Matt Hirschman who has been the man to beat in the first three Tri-Track events, winning all three and collecting upwards of $30,000 in prize and bonus money.

 

In addition to the 100-lap Tour-type Modified feature, there will also be a 50-lap, $1,500 to win Late Model event and a 30-lap race for Legends Cars.

 

The live video stream on Speed51.com will be a one-camera broadcast with audio from the track’s public address system.

 

Race fans who cannot make it to Seekonk but wish to watch the first running of this fall event can do so for just $19.99.

 

Annual subscribers to the Speed51 Network will receive 10% off the purchase of a live pay-per-view video ticket.

 

Live video tickets can be purchased today by clicking here.

 

-Text by 51 Staff

