Tracks Bristol Short Track Nationals 2017

Less Than 24 Hours to Purchase Bristol Early Bird PPV

May 19, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Short Track US Nationals, Top Stories

Cars have unloaded at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) and will hit the track Friday morning to kick off the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals.  While the race teams are busy preparing for the race, our team at Speed51.com is busy preparing for two days of live pay-per-view video coverage of the event.  And now, less than 24 hours remain for race fans to purchase their two-day video package at an early-bird discounted rate.

 

Early bird video packages are available for $44.99 and save race fans $9.99 compared to what they’d spend for two single-day tickets for both Saturday and Sunday.  The discount will end on Friday night at 11:59 p.m. ET.

 

CLICK HERE TO ORDER NOW

 

Throughout the weekend, the live broadcast on Speed51.com will provide race fans with the most in-depth coverage they can get if they’re unable to make it to the race track.  With a professional broadcast team including live pit reporters, multiple camera angles, enhanced graphics and replays, fans will be witnessing a tv-style broadcast from the “Last Great Colosseum.”

 

300x250 Bristol Early BirdThe broadcast will kick off on Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET for Late Model qualifying and all carry all of the racing action for all six divisions competing.  The main events on Saturday — 50-lap features for the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Compacts — will all be aired live.

 

On Sunday, the broadcast will begin at 12 p.m. ET with a pre-race show leading into Super Late Model qualifying for the 32 transferred cars.  Sunday’s broadcast will be highlighted by a trio of 100-lap races for Super Late Models, Pro Late Models and Late Model Stock Cars.

 

Individual broadcast tickets can be purchased for $24.99 on Saturday and $29.99 on Sunday.

 

Click here to purchase your live video ticket today.

 

-Text by Speed51.com staff

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

