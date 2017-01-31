LOG IN
2016-51s

Less Than 24 Hours Remain to Vote for 51 Awards

January 31, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

For the last month, short track racing fans have visited Speed51.com to vote on the best in short track racing for the 2016 season across many categories in the latest edition of “The 51’s.” And now it’s time for drivers, tracks, series, photographers and fans to make their final push towards winning a yearly award.

 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THE 51’S

 

With voting set to close at 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday night, January 31, the next several hours will be the last opportunity to vote for your favorite driver, team, track, and more over a menagerie of categories. These include Short Track Driver of the Year for both national and local racing, Short Track of the Year, Touring Series of the Year, all the way to categories like Best Announcer, Best Short Track Food and the fan-favorite Best Finish category.

 

So make sure to get those votes in.  Show your loyalty not just for your favorites, but all of short track racing.

 

Once voting ends, the votes will begin to be tabulated by the staff at Speed51.com.  Winners will be announced on February 7 and February 8 right here on Speed51.com.

 

-Text by 51 Staff

