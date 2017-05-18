LOG IN
Lemons Bringing Four-Car Team to Inaugural Bristol Race

May 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Short Track US Nationals, Stock Cars, Top Stories

They say that two heads are better than one. If that saying proves to be true, Tommy Lemons, Jr. and his team should be unstoppable during the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN).

 

Lemons is bringing a four-car Late Model Stock Car team to the Last Great Colloseum with himself, Craig Stallard, Justin Hicks, and Justin Johnson all tackling the high banks.

 

 

300x250 Bristol Early Bird“We are going to have four cars at the race. During the week at the shop it’s pretty hectic, but at the track its not too bad. It’s pretty good to have fast cars here every week and we are hoping that all four will be good in the show,” Lemons told Speed51.com

 

With four cars all out of the same stable and four minds all with the same goal, most would think that Lemons and his team have an advantage with quadruple the input and information being relayed about the track.

 

“We are all pretty close set-up wise, especially since it’s the first time here for all of us. Everybody wants something a little bit different but we share everything that we can.”

 

All four drivers turned their first laps around “The Last Great Colloseum” at one of the two open test sessions for the Short Track U.S. Nationals. Lemons, Stallard, and Hicks were at the final test while Johnson was at the first, but Lemons had trouble with motor issues all day.

 

After wrenching on the car a majority of the day Lemons returned to the race track in the final two sessions to be classified as one of the faster cars in the Late Model Stock Car division.

 

“We had a motor issue last time we were here,” he explained. “We took the motor out and had a little hiccup in the engine shop this week, but the engine man has been a little hard on himself. But we got it back together and we have a fast race car. We need to be a little bit better, but we’ll just take it to the shop and go over everything and we are going to be good come race weekend.”

 

With near 60 LMSC entries for the inaugural event, Lemons and his Jumpstart Motorsports team is 1/15 of the field, increasing their chances of ending up in victory lane more than any other LMSC team.

 

“We just want to win the race, that’s the only reason I show up every weekend. Hopefully we will (finish) one, two, three, four with our cars but if not hopefully at least one of them gets the win.”

 

The schedule of events kicks off Friday, May 19 with practice, qualifying and heat races Saturday, and the feature events for the Late Model divisions Sunday, May 21.

 

For those who can’t make it to Bristol, Tennessee, Speed51.com will have a pay-per-view broadcast of the event available. Just over 24 hours remain to purchase a two-day video ticket at an early bird rate. Click here to purchase today.

 

Story by: Hannah Newhouse- Southeast Correspondent- Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

 

Photo By: Speed51.com

