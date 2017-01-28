LOG IN
howie hodge photographer

Legendary Northeast Racing Photographer Passes Away

January 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

The Northeast racing community lost one of it’s most well-known and well-respected members Saturday afternoon. Howie Hodge, a veteran motorsports photographer, passed away at the age of 77.

 

Hodge and his wife Mary have been fixtures at short tracks throughout the Northeast and beyond for decades.  Traveling together, the duo captured action throughout New England with much of their focus on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, as well as tracks in Connecticut.

 

Howie and Mary began shooting for New England-based trade paper Speedway Scene, which led them to providing photos of the Modifieds and Busch North Tours for NASCAR.  More recently, they’ve become members of the Area Auto Racing News staff, continuing to cover the Whelen Modified Tour and other weekly races.

 

On January 7, the Hodges were inducted into the Eastern Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame.  A press release sent out by the EMPA stated that the duos tireless dedication to the sport had led them to over 150 race tracks.

 

Hodge’s longevity in the sport, along with his overall friendly nature, made him well known and adored by all who knew him.

 

In addition to the service that Hodge and his wife Mary provided to tracks/series, he was also the first to help and welcome those new to the sport.  Throughout his time in the sport, Hodge often spoke to and offered advice to aspiring photographers/journalists including many of us at Speed51.com.

 

Arrangement will be made and announced early next week.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

