Lee Faulk Racing Adds Colby Howard to Roster

COLUMBIA, S.C. — McCallister Precision Marketing is pleased to announce Lee Faulk Racing has added Colby ‘The Kid’ Howard to their stellar driver lineup.



Howard is a 15-year-old rising star from Simpsonville, S.C., who is scheduled to run multiple races for Lee Faulk Racing in 2017. The first race with the team will be this Saturday at Myrtle Beach Speedway in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“I’m excited that Lee Faulk Racing is able to add yet another talented, up-and-coming driver to their driver development lineup,” MPM Founder Tonya McCallister said.



Lee Faulk Racing and Development began operations in Florida and moved to Mooresville, N.C., in 2006. Since the move, LFR has grown from a single-car operation to a multi-car development team.

With names like Papis, Stenhouse, Fittipaldi, Piquet and many others behind the wheel, LFR has been able to build its brand and solidify its place at the top of the development industry.

“LFR has formed numerous partnerships along the years to give development drivers the best opportunity to succeed and achieve their goals,” LFR’s Michael Faulk said. “We look forward to working with Colby. He has really started the year strong and we’re excited to help him grow and achieve his goals.”

Howard began his racing career on dirt bikes for three years, finishing with 11 wins – in only two seasons – 27 top threes and a championship in motocross plus a championship in the Mid-East hare scramble series.

His first season of racing cars was in the mini stock division, in which he garnered a few top-five finishes. In 2016, Howard moved to the limited late model division, competing at tracks throughout the Carolinas region and with the South East Limited Late Model Series. Howard notched seven wins and finished second in the South East Limited Late Model Series Pro division standings.

“I’m really excited to be driving for Lee and his team at Myrtle Beach and other selected races,” he said “I really think Myrtle Beach is one of my best tracks and hopefully we can get into Victory Lane. Lee Faulk and the team have a great program and I am happy to be a part of it. My goal for this year is to win as much as I can and get as much experience at different tracks and to win the NASCAR National and State Rookie of the Year Awards.”

