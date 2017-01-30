Lawmakers Seek $250,000 for Winchester Speedway Improvements

In an era where many of the nation’s short tracks are at risk of being resigned to the pages of Lost Speedways, one group in Indiana is pursuing the funds to make sure one of its finest facilities continues to prosper for many years to come. In a story broken by The Star Press, officials at Winchester Speedway and local lawmakers are seeking up to $250,000 in state funding to improve the century old half-mile.

The Motorsports Improvement Fund, which was set up to provide grants and loans to assist the motorsports industry in Indiana, would provide for numerous improvements to Winchester, including upping the track’s seating capacity which currently stands at 5,000.

The bill, which was filed in the Indiana state legislature under Rep. Greg Beumer, seeks to get funding from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. who sent Beumer an application for the funding.

“So we are doing that, but if we don’t get that approved by March … we hopefully will keep the bill filed,” Beumer told the Star Press.

The hope is to secure funding for the facility by mid-May of this year.

Winchester Speedway is set to host a number of different events for 2017 including the World Stock Car Festival, September 2-4 and the Winchester 400, October 6-8.

-By Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

