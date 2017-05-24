Late Model Stock Notebook: Latest News, Results & Nuggets

Late Model Stock Car fans can find all the quick little nuggets of info for the 2017 season here in the Late Model Stock Car notebook. We have a little from each of the tracks in the region that run Late Model Stock cars. Some information was found on track social media pages and websites. If you think we’re missing anything or have more information, please email us at [email protected]

CARS Tour

Myatt Snider scored his first career win on the CARS Tour during the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. Next up for the CARS Tour is a visit to Anderson Speedway (SC) for a dual-sanctioned race with the Southern Super Series on June 10.

North Carolina

Ace Speedway – Ross “Boo Boo” Dalton might not have thought Ace Speedway would be open in 2017, but nevertheless things went green on Friday night with a packed house on hand and Dalton went to victory lane in the Late Model race.

Caraway Speedway – The season keeps on rolling with double points for the Late Model Stocks this coming weekend. The last time out Caraway was washed out. Ryan Wilson has three wins this season at Caraway.

Carteret County Speedway – The eastern North Carolina track will run double features for Late Models on Sunday. Tyler Matthews is the point leader and will be one driver who could be running four times next weekend counting Southern National.

Coastal Plains – No events scheduled at this time.

East Carolina Motor Speedway – Rain washed out another feature at East Carolina as Thomas Burbage was the feature event winner at the most recent race. Burbage is the point leader after two races.

Hickory Motor Speedway – Already this season, Ryan Millington has six wins and leads the points by 10 markers over Charlie Watson. The two drivers have combined for a total of 10 wins. The track will be in action this Saturday with twin 40-lap races.

If you like good points battles then look at the Limited Late Model class. Monty Cox leads the standings by two markers over Jeremy Pelfrey. Behind them tied for third are Alex Reece and Pat Rachels. They will have a 50-lap race this coming weekend.

Orange County Speedway – Late Models and Limited Sportsman cars will be in action this weekend at OCS. Chris Denny won the lone LMSC event this season.

Southern National Motorsports Park – In six races this season there have been five different winners at Southern National. Two more races will be on the calendar this Saturday as Mason Diaz leads the points over Jonathan Findley. It will be twin 40-lap races on tap this Saturday.

Wake County Speedway – Because of rain, this Friday night will be only the third race of the 2017 season. Alex Fleming and Clay Jones have won the races at Wake County this season.

South Carolina

Anderson Speedway – David Roberts now has three wins this season at Anderson after this past weekend. Taylor Satterfield finished a season-best second in the most recent race. Roberts leads Luke Sorrow by 15 markers. Rain has kept the Late Models off the track and it won’t be until June when they race again.

Dillon Motor Speedway – The track will be back in action on May 27 with Late Models on the full card of action.

Florence Motor Speedway – Averett Lucas has been red hot this season and he shows no signs of stopping. After sweeping the opening weekend he followed it up with his second sweep of the season and most recently a single feature last weekend. Now he’s five-for-five this year alone. Last year he won six times and he’s almost there this year before June. The next race is June 3.

Greenville-Pickens Speedway – Will Burns won the most recent Late Model Stock race at GPS with Taylor Nesbit picking up the win in the Limited Late Model race. The Limiteds will be center stage this coming weekend in Greenville, South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Speedway – After a year that saw double digit winners in the Late Model class, 2017 has been anything but that. The car count has been high and the fields have been deep with talent, but Lee Pulliam has won six of them. His win streak came to an end at the hand of Justin Miliken on May 6. They will both be in action again on June 3.

Tennessee

Kingsport Speedway – Kres VanDyke has two wins this season and leads the points early. Late Models will return to action this coming Friday night.

Newport Speedway – The Tennessee track was closed for the Bristol event and they hope to kick off their season this coming weekend as mother nature has not been kind to them so far in 2017.

Virginia

Dominion Raceway – It’s the year of the twos. This past weekend Doug Barnes, Jr. picked up his second win of the year to leave him tied with Peyton Sellers who swept the weekend a week back and Tyler Hughes who has two checkered flags as well.

Franklin County Speedway – Kyle Dudley swept the night to pick up wins number two and three at Franklin County this past weekend. They race again this coming Sunday night.

Langley Speedway – Greg Edwards is the point leader at Langley and he pocketed his third win of the season. In the nightcap, former track champion CE Falk went to Victory Lane for his first win of the season.

Lonesome Pine Raceway – The track will be back in action this weekend.

Motor Mile Speedway – Philip Morris and Mike Looney picked up wins on opening night at Motor Mile. Racing will continue on June 3. The win by Morris was his 99th career win at the track.

Shenandoah Speedway – In four races this season there have been two different winners. Point leader Brian Purdham won on May 13 as Garrett Bunch missed the race ending his three-race win streak. The next month will see the Late Models on track three times including the first on June 3.

South Boston Speedway – History was made on Saturday at SoBo as 16-year-old Macy Causey became the first woman to win a NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Stock Car Division race at South Boston. Veteran driver Philip Morris won the second race over Peyton Sellers.

In the Limited race Colin Garrett won for the first time becoming the second-first time winner of the night.

Southside Speedway – Fresh off back-to-back championships, Chris Dodson has two wins this season as the Late Models finished up the month of May at Southside. Racing will return on June 2.

